Nvidia loses over $200 billion in valuation in a single day, as Trump's tariffs continue to roll out

News
By
published

Though Nvidia is still up year over year.

Nvidia headquarters
(Image credit: Nvidia)

This week President Donald Trump announced that his long-term plan to put tariffs on non-American-made goods would go into effect, and Nvidia, a company headquartered in America but whose products are mostly manufactured out of Taiwan, has already taken a hit in its stock price.

The price fell 9% on Monday night and 12% over the last week. This is in response to Trump confirming that the 25% Canada and Mexico tariffs would be going ahead, alongside a further 10% tariff on goods from China. Nvidia's market cap has since gone from north of $3 trillion down to $2.73 trillion as of the time of writing. This is one of a handful of times Nvidia stock has been hit by major drops over the last few months.

Trump's cabinet originally suggested a rollout date for its tariffs in February, which was paused until March 4. When Trump announced his tariffs would go through, there was likely some expectation that it too would be held back until some sort of trade agreement was made.

These tariffs will raise the cost of goods coming into the country in an effort to push consumers to buy American products and coerce non-American companies into moving their manufacturing to America. Just this January, Nvidia's CEO Jen-Hsun Huang congratulated Trump on his electoral win and said, "I'd be delighted to go see him and congratulate him, and do everything we can to help this administration succeed." TSMC, in turn, announced a $100 billion investment into US production, including three new fabs.

Nvidia, which made $26 billion in a quarter due to data centre demands, is not only a big player in the gaming space but in general computing, with its chips powering servers, robotics, and AI. Though this stock dip is substantial, it's worth noting that Nvidia stock is up 50% from this time last year and up over 400% from just two years ago.

Nvidia stock started to boom even more from December 2023 onward, and this is the biggest hit in a week since the launch of DeepSeek R1 AI saw a $600 billion loss in January. It has just launched the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 Ti, with the RTX 5070 still to come, and these tariffs could affect consumers' chances of getting cards that are already proving quite difficult to get.

Just last month, gaming's largest lobbying group said that Trump's tariffs "would negatively impact hundreds of millions of Americans", and consumer GPUs being even more expensive is just one of the ways that could happen. With AMD's manufacturing also heavily reliant on Taiwan, your chances of getting a Radeon RX 9000 series card at MSRP are diminishing too.

The recent stock plummet likely won't hurt Nvidia that much in the long run if previous falls are anything to go by, but Mexico, Canada, and China have all threatened retaliatory tariffs, and even the CEOs of Best Buy and Target predict the consumer will take the brunt of these actions.

Best CPU for gamingBest gaming motherboardBest graphics cardBest SSD for gaming


Best CPU for gaming: Top chips from Intel and AMD.
Best gaming motherboard: The right boards.
Best graphics card: Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits.
Best SSD for gaming: Get into the game first.

TOPICS
James Bentley
James Bentley
Hardware writer

James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Nvidia RTX 5090 Founders Edition graphics card on different backgrounds
If Trump's new threat of massive 100% tariffs on chips from Taiwan comes true an RTX 5090 for $2,000 will seem cheap
A photo of MSI Shenzhen motherboard production facility
In a first tariff-induced hit against the PC gaming sector, ASRock is talking about increasing costs and moving its graphics card manufacturing away from China
Jensen Huang, co-founder and chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., speaks while holding the company&#039;s new GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards and a Thor Blackwell robotics processor during the 2025 CES event in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. Huang announced a raft of new chips, software and services, aiming to stay at the forefront of artificial intelligence computing. Photographer: Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Jen-Hsun Huang's net worth dropped by a reported $20,800,000,000 after DeepSeek fears shook the AI market to its core earlier this week
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics card from various angles
It might be hard to imagine even worse GPU prices but the CEOs of Best Buy and Target both predict tariffs will push consumer prices up and fast
The NVIDIA stand at the Apsara Conference in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 19, 2024. (Photo credit should read CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Nvidia share price plummets as it loses more than $600B in valuation, the biggest single-day loss in history
US President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. Trump signed an executive action he said would direct officials to create a sovereign wealth fund for the US, following through on an idea he floated during the presidential campaign. Photographer: Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Gaming's largest lobbying group says Trump's tariffs 'would negatively impact hundreds of millions of Americans' and do serious damage to the videogame industry
Latest in Graphics Cards
Nvidia headquarters
Nvidia loses over $200 billion in valuation in a single day, as Trump's tariffs continue to roll out
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics card from various angles
It might be hard to imagine even worse GPU prices but the CEOs of Best Buy and Target both predict tariffs will push consumer prices up and fast
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics card from various angles
Saying what we're probably all thinking, Zotac cautions, 'Do not use third-party cables, angled adapters, or other cable accessories'
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics card from various angles
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition review
A plethora of RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT graphics cards at an angle on a dark gradient background
I'm as excited as the next guy for AMD's 9070-series launch but the lack of reference cards has me worried about how real its MSRP will be
MSI RTX 5070 Ti Gaming Trio OC Plus graphics card under a red light
MSI pulls its MSRP RTX 50-series cards from its online store, not that we ever saw any of them in stock
Latest in News
Nvidia headquarters
Nvidia loses over $200 billion in valuation in a single day, as Trump's tariffs continue to roll out
Rue Valley key art
The creators of Disco Elysium unofficially consulted on fascinating upcoming RPG Rue Valley during a brutalist architectural tour of Belgrade: 'It was completely unexpected'
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics card from various angles
It might be hard to imagine even worse GPU prices but the CEOs of Best Buy and Target both predict tariffs will push consumer prices up and fast
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics card from various angles
Saying what we're probably all thinking, Zotac cautions, 'Do not use third-party cables, angled adapters, or other cable accessories'
Logitech G Pro PowerPlay 2 mousepad on top of another mousepad on top of a third mousepad on top of a desk
I was wrong, the Logitech G PowerPlay 2 charging mouse pad isn't smaller than the first one, it's just the official dimensions were listed incorrectly since 2021
black ops 6 season 1
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 has been delayed, as the devs say they're 'taking the time to deliver a great experience' for what will be a 'big moment' for Call of Duty
More about graphics cards
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics card from various angles

It might be hard to imagine even worse GPU prices but the CEOs of Best Buy and Target both predict tariffs will push consumer prices up and fast
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics card from various angles

Saying what we're probably all thinking, Zotac cautions, 'Do not use third-party cables, angled adapters, or other cable accessories'
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics card from various angles

It might be hard to imagine even worse GPU prices but the CEOs of Best Buy and Target both predict tariffs will push consumer prices up and fast
See more latest
Most Popular
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics card from various angles
It might be hard to imagine even worse GPU prices but the CEOs of Best Buy and Target both predict tariffs will push consumer prices up and fast
Rue Valley key art
The creators of Disco Elysium unofficially consulted on fascinating upcoming RPG Rue Valley during a brutalist architectural tour of Belgrade: 'It was completely unexpected'
Logitech G Pro PowerPlay 2 mousepad on top of another mousepad on top of a third mousepad on top of a desk
I was wrong, the Logitech G PowerPlay 2 charging mouse pad isn't smaller than the first one, it's just the official dimensions were listed incorrectly since 2021
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics card from various angles
Saying what we're probably all thinking, Zotac cautions, 'Do not use third-party cables, angled adapters, or other cable accessories'
DIY Perks TV and projector
This DIY 'infinite contrast' screen uses an old projector in a seriously clever way and makes monitors with full-array dimming look like absolute garbage
black ops 6 season 1
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 has been delayed, as the devs say they're 'taking the time to deliver a great experience' for what will be a 'big moment' for Call of Duty
Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite logo on a Samsung laptop
Next-gen Snapdragon X2 chip rumoured to pack 18 cores and a new CPU architecture, but we're still waiting for gaming to really be a goer on the original Snapdragon X
ANKARA, TURKIYE - SEPTEMBER 06: In this photo illustration, Chrome logo is being displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of computer screen in Ankara, Turkiye on September 06, 2023.
uBlock and a handful of other popular Google Chrome extensions have been axed overnight, but some of them just require turning off and on again
An alien waters some cacti in Stars Reach, a new MMO that recently funded its Kickstarter.
Former Ultima Online lead says MMOs have 'been in a rut for a long time', and that cozy games like Animal Crossing have been filling a non-theme park hole
Jeff, from Marvel Rivals, poses merrily with his cute little winter onesie on.
Jeff the Land Shark's creator tells whiny Marvel Rivals players who can't deal with her hero to buck up: 'Sounds like a skill issue to me, if my boy is beating your ass every night'