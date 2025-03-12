More affordable sub-$1,000 RTX 50-series laptops likely coming in May as RTX 5060 and RTX 5050 models spotted online

Following hot on the ray-traced heels of that leak covering off the RTX 5050, RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti desktop GPUs comes news that the mobile versions of the RTX 5050 and RTX 5060 should be available in laptops from May.

The kicker here is that it should enable RTX 50 laptops to dip below the $1,000 mark and according to Videocardz some RTX 5050 and and RTX 5060 laptops have been spotted on Acer Hong Kong's website and will be available in May.

The caveat? We don't know the full specs of these GPUs, while the broader Nvidia Blackwell RTX 50 family is generally proving not to be a dramatic advance on the outgoing RTX 40 family.

Anyway, no official specs are known for either GPU. But given that Nvidia has revealed full details of the RTX 5070 laptop chip, we can safely assume that represents an upper limit.

The 5070 laptop, unfortunately, is an 8 GB GPU with a 128-bit memory bus. So, it's likely the 5050 and 5060 will likewise offer no more than 8 GB. Similarly, the 5070's 4,608 CUDA cores represent an upper bound. The new GPUs will come in lower than that.

How much lower isn't known, but laptop GPUs tend to align with the desktop, but one tier lower. We also have the recent rumour of the desktop RTX 5060 offering 3,840 cores and the desktop RTX 5060 TI rocking the same 4,608 cores as the laptop RTX 5070.

The confounding factor here is there appears to be no RTX 5060 Ti laptop chip. So, hopefully, the RTX 5060 laptop will get the same 3,840 cores as the desktop, just with lower clocks. If so, it would be a decent step over the RTX 4060 laptop chip and its 3,072 cores.

That would leave the RTX 5050 laptop to align with the RTX 5050 desktop, which is rumoured to have 2,560 cores. Anyway, the broad point here holds. These new GPUs should enable a tranche of new lower-cost gaming portables to rank among our favourite gaming laptops.