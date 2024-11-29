Join the sunlit uplands of DLSS 3 with this Black Friday RTX 4070 Ti Super deal that costs less than half what my RTX 4080 did, and I'm not bitter about that at all

I had to live off Super Noodles and gruel for a few months in order to afford my RTX 4080 a year or two back, so it's with absolutely no resentment at all that I come to inform you that the RTX 4070 Ti Super is here to put you within spitting distance of my power for a much more reasonable price on this Black Friday.

The MSI Shadow GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super is currently $740 (after a $10 rebate) at Newegg, down from a max of $800. This is, if you struggle to keep track of all these catchy titles, Nvidia's replacement for the 4070 Ti with a few more cores (8,448 vs 7,680) and 4 more GB of VRAM, bringing it level with the 4080's 16GB total. In fact it's using the same GPU as the old RTX 4080, just with a few bits of silicon fused off. That price is under half what I paid for my card and, like I say, I'm totally cool about that.

This is an MSI take on the RTX 4070 Ti Super with a triple fan cooler, and it's performant—a word only used about GPUs and website analytics—as all get-out. It's cool, quiet, and beefy, which is coincidentally how I described myself on the CV I sent into PC Gamer.

Although buying my RTX 4080 at full price reduced me to a level of penury unseen since the Paris bread riots, I don't regret a thing. I was upgrading from a 1080 Ti, and having access to stuff like ray-tracing and DLSS 3 was, I gotta be honest, night and day. At some point I was just gawping at the incredibly pretty lights in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which looked absolutely stunning in the full glory only attainable on modern cards.

So the fact you can get a similar experience for a lot less money is great. And fine. I'm fine with that. Even if you're coming from a different RTX-series card, I still think DLSS 3 by itself pretty much justifies the leap at this price. I've got a 144 Hz monitor and a 120 Hz TV, and being able to take full advantage of their max frame rates—even with all the bells and whistles turned on at 4K—thanks to Nvidia's fancy frame-gen tech is something I don't think I could ever give up.