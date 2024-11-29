Join the sunlit uplands of DLSS 3 with this Black Friday RTX 4070 Ti Super deal that costs less than half what my RTX 4080 did, and I'm not bitter about that at all
It's okay. I'm okay.
MSI RTX 4070 Ti Super | 16 GB GDDR6X | 8,448 shaders | 2,640 MHz boost | $799.99 $739.99 at Newegg (save $60 with a rebate card)
The RTX 4070 Ti Super might be relatively new to the market, but we're finally seeing discounts on what is a very performant card. This model is very solid and comes with a triple fan cooler, and with the power of DLSS 3 makes for a mighty addition to any gaming rig.
RTX 4070 Ti Super price check: Best Buy $799.99 | Walmart $749.99 | Amazon $779.99
I had to live off Super Noodles and gruel for a few months in order to afford my RTX 4080 a year or two back, so it's with absolutely no resentment at all that I come to inform you that the RTX 4070 Ti Super is here to put you within spitting distance of my power for a much more reasonable price on this Black Friday.
The MSI Shadow GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super is currently $740 (after a $10 rebate) at Newegg, down from a max of $800. This is, if you struggle to keep track of all these catchy titles, Nvidia's replacement for the 4070 Ti with a few more cores (8,448 vs 7,680) and 4 more GB of VRAM, bringing it level with the 4080's 16GB total. In fact it's using the same GPU as the old RTX 4080, just with a few bits of silicon fused off. That price is under half what I paid for my card and, like I say, I'm totally cool about that.
This is an MSI take on the RTX 4070 Ti Super with a triple fan cooler, and it's performant—a word only used about GPUs and website analytics—as all get-out. It's cool, quiet, and beefy, which is coincidentally how I described myself on the CV I sent into PC Gamer.
Although buying my RTX 4080 at full price reduced me to a level of penury unseen since the Paris bread riots, I don't regret a thing. I was upgrading from a 1080 Ti, and having access to stuff like ray-tracing and DLSS 3 was, I gotta be honest, night and day. At some point I was just gawping at the incredibly pretty lights in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which looked absolutely stunning in the full glory only attainable on modern cards.
So the fact you can get a similar experience for a lot less money is great. And fine. I'm fine with that. Even if you're coming from a different RTX-series card, I still think DLSS 3 by itself pretty much justifies the leap at this price. I've got a 144 Hz monitor and a 120 Hz TV, and being able to take full advantage of their max frame rates—even with all the bells and whistles turned on at 4K—thanks to Nvidia's fancy frame-gen tech is something I don't think I could ever give up.
