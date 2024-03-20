You can score a 240Hz Samsung gaming monitor that gives true meaning to the term 'ultrawide' for $800 right now

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 DQHD | 32:9 | VA | 5120 x 1440 | 1000R | DisplayHDR 1000 | 240Hz | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8432&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-DisplayHDR-FreeSync-Adjustable-LS49CG954ENXZA%2Fdp%2FB0CP6HW894%2Fref%3Dsr_1_9%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> $1,299.99 $799.99 at Amazon (save $500)

With a speedy VA panel and more inches of screen space than you can shake a stick at, this Samsung Odyssey G9 is a great deal at $800. If you remember to hit the extra $100 coupon over on Amazon, that is. Seriously, don't forget to tick the extra coupon code box.

Technically any gaming monitor with an aspect ratio above of 21:9 or above is deserving of the title of 'ultrawide'. But few have earned it like this Samsung Odyssey G9 DQHD.

Effectively two 1440p gaming monitors strapped together, this Samsung monitor comes with 49 inches of 240Hz, DisplayHDR 1000 panel to play with. That all sounds expensive, and I guess it still is, but it's a bit easier on the bank account thanks to a deal that whips $500 off the asking price. It's down to $800 over on Amazon today.

Just be sure to hit the $100 coupon check box for the full discount. Otherwise you'll pay an additional $100 tax for being clumsy.

I fondly remember the first time I gawked at a 49-inch gaming monitor. It also was a Samsung and I was the envy of all the office. I particularly enjoyed having the screen separated as two independent inputs, from one or two PCs, which is a feature that's carried over to this newer model, too. Back then, however, these mammoth panels weren't anywhere near as adept for gaming as they are now.

This Odyssey G9 comes with a blisteringly quick refresh rate of 240Hz and a response time to match at 1ms. That may prove tough to keep fed with frames on anything but the best graphics cards. Not to worry, if you are under the maximum refresh rate at any point, there's AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to keep everything fluid and in sync.

The actual panel itself is a VA, and it looks in many ways a match for the Samsung Odyssey G9 we've previously reviewed with a VA panel. They are different, however, as this model on offer has a slightly different stand and has a slightly higher typical brightness with SDR content at 450 nits. That should similarly make for a punchy SDR picture on this model, as our reviewer noted with the previous model.

If not this Samsung, perhaps something more sensible but similarly discounted. We've uncovered heaps of gaming monitor deals to choose from if you're in the market. Some going for as little as $90.