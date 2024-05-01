This $249 144Hz MSI beauty is just one of three super-cheap 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitors available right now

MSI Optix MAG342CQR | 34-inch | 3440 x 1440 | 144 Hz | VA | $249.99 at Amazon

Okay, this 144 Hz panel is a VA screen, but that's what helps to hit the price point. But MSI rates response at 1ms MPRT. That should translate into GtG response of about 2ms. So, this monitor is no slouch. Brightness is rated at 300nits, which is reasonable and there's basic HDR support. Not bad for a whisker under $250.

Is 34 inches and 3,440 by 1,440 the real-world gaming monitor sweet spot right now? If it is, then we've got a fantastic trio of deals with which to tempt you.

Arguably the best of the bunch is the MSI Optix MAG342CQR. It's a 144 Hz model and it's yours for just $249.99 as part of Amazon Gaming Week. That's a whole lot of monitor for the money.

144 Hz refresh and 3,440 by 1,440 resolution aside, it's rated at a reasonable 300 nits and 1ms MPRT response. That probably translates into 2ms GtG. This is, of course, a VA rather than IPS panel. You're not going to get a 34-inch 144 Hz ultrawide IPS from a big brand for $250. Not even as a special deal.

But the response rating is still reasonably promising and you're getting the same basic form factor, size and resolution as a $1,000 34-inch OLED. It certainly won't feel like the budget option as it fills the field of view on your desk.

At the absolute cheapest end of the scale is the Acer Nitro EDA343CUR Hbmiippx. Yes, we have to put that entire ludicrous product name in there because there's also an Acer Nitro EDA343CUR V3bmiippx that we'll be coming to shortly.

Acer Nitro EDA343CUR Hbmiippx | 34-inch | 3440 x 1440 | 100Hz | VA | $279.99 $229.99 at Newegg (save $50)

34 inches of ultrawide, high-refresh gaming action for just $230. Get in. OK, it's only 100Hz and this is obviously a VA not an IPS panel. And the product name is unforgivable. But it's $230, for goodness sake. In a world of terrible $400 budget GPUs, this thing looks like a bargain. Price check: Amazon $269.99

Anyway the Hbmiippx, as it's known for (relatively) short, is the entry-level 100 Hz model. Again we're talking 300 nits, the response time is harder to pin down because Acer's website is a nightmare. But it's probably 1ms MPRT and more like 2m to 4ms GtG.

Yup, it's VA so response won't be its best attribute. But $229 from Newegg for a 34-inch ultrawide with some reasonable refresh chops is certainly something to celebrate. You don't need to be loaded to experience that ultrawide wrap around immersion from a genuine gaming monitor.

Acer Nitro EDA343CUR V3bmiippx | 34-inch | 3440 x 1440 | 180Hz | VA | $319.99 $279.99 at Amazon (save $40)

Yes, this is the Acer Nitro EDA343CUR V3bmiippx, not the Acer Nitro EDA343CUR Hbmiippx. Totally ridiculous naming, but the V3bmiippx as opposed to Hbmiippx indicates 180 Hz as opposed to 100 Hz. And that's a lot of Hz on a 34-inch ultrawide for well under $300. Price check: Newegg $392.99

Our final entry is the aformentioned Acer Nitro EDA343CUR V3bmiippx. Physically, it looks identical, but the V3bmiippx but brings 180Hz refresh along with pretty much the same specs in other regards for a grand total of $279.99 at Amazon.

So, take your pick. $229 for 100Hz, $249 for 144Hz or $279 for 180Hz. Super deals all three and very nice to know that there's some genuine value to be had from at least some PC gaming hardware.