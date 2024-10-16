This 34-inch curved Asus monitor is an absolute steal at its lowest-ever price

Asus TUF VG34VQL1B | 34-inch | 165 Hz | WQHD | 1 ms | 1500R | $369 $269 (save $100 on Amazon)

If you're looking for a budget entry into both ultrawide monitor and WQHD resolution, this monitor manages to do both nicely, especially now that it's $100 off. At a curvature of 1500R, this will noticeably bend inwards but it serves as a good entry point as it's not so much of a curve that you need to really adjust to it. It's also just an excellent gaming monitor in its own right.

Curved monitors can be great under the right parameters but it can be a bit hard to really notice when they get as small as 27 inches. If you're looking for a good personal curved monitor that can still fit on an average desk, you likely want to go up to 34 inches and that proposition is made even more attractive with a new Asus deal.

The Asus TUF VG34VQL1B is a 34-inch WQHD curved monitor, which means it gets a crisp resolution of 3440 x 1440. Combined with a 165 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms response time, and FreeSync Premium, it will also be super smooth to play games on. At its retail price, this monitor is good but, at just $269 on Amazon, it is great.

With HDR 400 and a max brightness of 400 nits, this won't blow you away in color and light but it is more than enough for any game you can throw at it and the built-in Asus Shadow Boost makes up for what you might lose in the darks of each game. Flicker-free technology and Ultra-Low Blue Light inclusion are just the cherry on top, to make it a little nicer to use in long play sessions.

If you want a slightly higher refresh rate, the 180 Hz version of this monitor is also on sale, at $318 on Amazon, but it's worth saving almost $50 by choosing the 165 Hz model instead. As well as this, if you want to shop at Newegg, you can find the ASRock Phantom, which is a very similar curved monitor with almost identical specs for $10 cheaper.

It also comes with all the trappings you'd expect from a good modern monitor, like easy-to-use height adjustment, as well as a swivel and tilt. The ports at the back are also pretty decent, with two Display Port, two HDMI, two USB 3.0 ports, and an earphone jack to easily plug in a pair of speakers.

If you've been looking to try out a curved screen for a while, this is the best deal we've ever seen on this monitor.