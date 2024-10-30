If I were living in the US, this is the 32-inch 4K gaming monitor I'd buy right now

Gigabyte M32UC | 3840 x 2160 | 144 Hz | 1 ms response time | $629.99 $499.99 at Best Buy (save $130)

This Gigabyte monitor has a resolution of 3840 x 2160. With a refresh rate of 144 Hz, which can be overclocked all the way up to 160 Hz. It's an impressive screen and perfect for gaming with a snappy response time. With a Display HDR of 400, it might not have quite the dynamic range of some other monitors, but it knocks it out of the park in every other respect.

If you've been looking to upgrade to a 4K monitor and just need a nudge in the right direction, Gigabyte has a pretty great sale on at Best Buy, that nowhere else is doing.

Already "the affordable 4K gaming monitor to beat", according to our Gigabyte M32UC review, this monitor is only made better by a limited-time sale. Regularly checking over all the best cheap gaming monitor deals every week, I'm used to seeing this screen at retailers but I noticed it was sold out pretty much everywhere, except Best Buy, that is, where you can pick it up for just $500 until November 1.

Admittedly, it won't be top of the list for those of you looking for the best HDR experience—with just HDR 400, the Gigabyte isn't fantastic. However, that 4K screen looks great, even if it doesn't get quite as bright as its competition. With a response time of 1 ms and FreeSync Premium support, its LED screen is great for games, be they slow methodical strategy titles or super snappy twitch shooters.

At 32 inches, this thing is sizable enough to be your main monitor, too, but not so big you need an extra desk for it. Though the stand under it is pretty basic and not as high quality as the screen, it is practically a hub with a display port, two HDMI ports, one USB Type-C, and 4 USB 3.2s. You can run your entire rig through it and charge all your devices at the same time.

It's worth pointing out, before you make that commitment, that it's only really worth committing to a 4K monitor if you have a rig good enough to display 4K games on it, or plan on making that upgrade in the future. If your PC is strong but you don't want to push it, 4K resolution will be a bit overkill for what you're looking for.

As the M32UC originally launched two years ago, it doesn't beat out the competition in price as much as it once did. But this healthy price reduction makes it easily one of the best budget 4K options in its price bracket and well worth upgrading that HD monitor to, if you have a rig to take advantage of it.