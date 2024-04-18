Acer's curvy Predator Z57 dual UHD MiniLED 57-inch monitor hits retail for $1,999
We're gonna need a bigger desk.
The market for super ultrawide monitors just got a bit more interesting, as Acer is preparing to release its colossal Predator Z57 gaming monitor for a hefty, but not all that unreasonable $1,999 at its online store in the US.
The Acer Predator Z57 ticks a lot of boxes. It's a 57-inch 32:9 DUHD offering, with whopping 7680x2160 resolution, 2,304 zone MiniLED backlighting, HDR 1000 and 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. It's also got a built-in KVM switch.
It uses a VA panel, with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1000R curvature. The refresh rate isn't outstanding, but remember we're talking about a dual-4K affair here. Good luck hitting 120 fps in modern demanding titles at that resolution, even with a top tier RTX 4090.
Along with the aforementioned KVM switch, the connectivity options are decent, though the lack of DisplayPort 2.1 support is a notable exception. You get twin HDMI 2.1 ports, DP 1.4 and four USB 10GB/s downstream ports, one of which is type-C, with 90W power delivery support. 10W speakers are also included.
Best gaming monitor: Pixel-perfect panels for your PC.
Best high refresh rate monitor: Screaming quick.
Best 4K monitor for gaming: When only high-res will do.
Best 4K TV for gaming: Big-screen 4K gaming.
While I would happily own such a beast of a monitor, I would need a desk, room, and probably house upgrade to accommodate it. It would make a good option for a sim racing rig, but also as an all-round general purpose monitor. As someone with a single generic 4K monitor for work-from-home use, I still find myself running into limitations when I've got a few browser tabs, a spreadsheet, Slack chat and email client open at the same time. This would solve that—and then some.
Is the Predator Z57 a contender for our list of best gaming monitors? It's got to contend with the excellent Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 G95NC. However, the Sammy will set you back $2,499, which is $500 more than the Predator Z57, so Acer's challenger has an advantage in that regard.
It's also going up against some awesome 49-inch OLED options, though they don't have the sheer pixel density of the Z57. OLED monitors do have inherently appealing characteristics, but if you're after a spectacle of pixel overabundance, the Z57 should be worth a look. No doubt we'll get our eager mitts on one for a review soon.
PC Gamer Newsletter
Sign up to get the best content of the week, and great gaming deals, as picked by the editors.
Chris' gaming experiences go back to the mid-nineties when he conned his parents into buying an 'educational PC' that was conveniently overpowered to play Doom and Tie Fighter. He developed a love of extreme overclocking that destroyed his savings despite the cheaper hardware on offer via his job at a PC store. To afford more LN2 he began moonlighting as a reviewer for VR-Zone before jumping the fence to work for MSI Australia. Since then, he's gone back to journalism, enthusiastically reviewing the latest and greatest components for PC & Tech Authority, PC Powerplay and currently Australian Personal Computer magazine and PC Gamer. Chris still puts far too many hours into Borderlands 3, always striving to become a more efficient killer.