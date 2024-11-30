You may never have to plug your Logitech mouse in again to charge it now the PowerPlay mousepad is at its lowest ever price

Logitech G PowerPlay | continuous wireless charging | $119.99 $86.62 at Amazon (save $33.37)

This mousepad keeps your (compatible) Logitech mouse charged without you having to raise a finger. Just sit it on this mousepad with the charging puck slotted into your mouse's underside and it'll stay at a high (but not full) charge without you ever having to plug it in again. Price check: Newegg $100

Logitech's G PowerPlay mousepad is one of those PC gaming products that I really wished would catch on, primarily so cheaper options would enter the market.

That never happened, and the PowerPlay was always a little too expensive for me to recommend, despite how genuinely useful it is for anyone using a compatible Logitech mouse. At this price, though—its lowest ever price of $87 at Amazon—I can wholeheartedly recommend it.

How the pad works, at least on a basic level, is quite simple: you swap out your mouse's weight puck for a PowerPlay charging one, which is then receptive to being charged by the electromagnetic field created above the mousepad's surface.

This keeps your mouse charged between 80-90% at all times, provided you actually, you know, leave it on the mousepad. But in addition to this, it also replaces your mouse's connection to your PC, meaning you can ditch the dongle. The mousepad essentially acts as its own giant dongle.

The only downside I found was its size. It's 321 mm x 344 mm, which is fine for most purposes, but I wanted a big mousepad for some low-sens Counter-Strike gaming. That's why I eventually relegated it to the shelf. But now I don't play those low sensitivity games anymore, I'm considering returning it to my desk atop a good-looking desk mat.

The charging surface sits under what seems to me to be thinner versions of the Logitech G240 or G440 mousepads ( the former being soft, the latter hard), both of which are included. These pads are my go-to ones anyway, and I'd recommend either in a heartbeat.

Logitech says it should work with "G502 Lightspeed, G502 X Plus, Pro X Superlight 2 Gaming Mice and more". The "more" is definitely correct, though, because it works with my original Superlight. It should work with any wireless Logitech mouse that can fit the PowerPlay puck into its underside.

At $120 it's a bit much to recommend, unless you have cash to spare and hate plugging your mouse in to charge. But at $87? It's still very expensive, but it's a much better proposition. And given this is the lowest it's ever been, if you were ever on the fence about it, now might be the time to pick it up.