Cut the cord on your PC gaming setup this Presidents' Day with an excellent wireless Logitech keyboard and mouse combo for almost 50% off the list price

Retailers might be running on steam when they're using Presidents' Day as reason for a sales event, but hey, if the goings are good I'm not gonna complain. And it does look like the goings are good today, at least in the land of Logitech.

The G502 Lightspeed mouse and G915 TKL keyboard make for a formidable combination, and you're getting the set for a genuinely good price here. Both should come to near $400 at full price, but you're getting them for almost half that.

The G502 Lightspeed is a little on the older side, but it's been updated with a modern optical sensor and it's a very comfortable mouse thanks to its thumb rest, and it's pretty versatile and customizable, too. The G519 TKL is also incredibly comfortable to use thanks to its low-profile design, and it offers plenty of battery life to boot.

1. Logitech G502 Lightspeed

Logitech G502 Lightspeed | Wireless | 25,000 DPI | Right-handed | $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon (save $70)

At MSRP this mouse is a little expensive for what you get, but with this whopping discount it's well worth the money. You get 11 customisable buttons, 60+ hours battery life, and stellar comfort thanks to the thumbrest. Price check: Newegg $79.99

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed might be a few years old now, but it's also been updated to keep up with the times. It now features a 25,000 DPI sensor, unlike the original 16,000 DPI one. Apart from that though, it's the same old mouse. But is that a bad thing?

Not at all. Why change what's not broken? There's good reason why the G502 Lightspeed remains so popular all these years later, and that's because of its staple design. I'm primarily talking about that thumb rest. As someone who used this mouse for quite some time, I can confirm that the thumb rest and relaxed shape really makes for a comfortable rodent.

The other reason to opt for the G502 Lightspeed is that it's very versatile. We're talking tons of buttons (11 of them), customizable RGB lighting, and an adjustable modular weight system so you can curate it to the ideal amount of speed or resistance.

If it was full price I'd probably recommend another mouse instead, given its age, but it's not—far from it. It's actually just $80 at Amazon, which is only a few dollars more than it was during the holiday season at the end of last year, and cheaper than its relatively stable $90 price tag before then. Well worth the cash, IMO.

2. Logitech G915 TKL

Logitech G915 TKL | Wireless | Low-profile mechanical switches | $229.99 $122.99 at Amazon (save $107)

How much for such a small keeb? Still, the G915 X Lightspeed has a decent chunk taken off its MSRP here, and it's downright superb. We railed against the price in our review, but at $123 it's definitely worth a look. The wireless connection is as fast as a very fast thing, the battery life is excellent, and those low-profile mechanical switches are a real highlight. Price check: Best Buy $179.99

And if you're getting a new mouse, why not go the whole hog and get the keyboard, too? Not for no reason, of course: this Logitech G915 TKL is a spectacular low-profile clacker. In fact, apart from some lack of macro functionality—which is to be expected from a smaller profile keyboard—the only thing we found really wrong with it in its review was its $230 MSRP.

Well, there's nought to worry about on that front now, as this discount has the keyboard going for $123 at Amazon, which is almost 50% off. For this price you're getting a great all-round board, with low-profile keys that can help reduce wrist strain and make typing more comfortable, 40 hours of battery life with RGB on (and loads more with it off), and even a few media keys and a nice volume wheel.

You also get your choice of Lightspeed or Bluetooth wireless connectivity. Lightspeed is the obvious choice whenever you can because it'll give you responsiveness indistinguishable from a wired connection, but Bluetooth is great for saving battery or, of course, for connecting to Bluetooth devices when travelling for example.

For such a heavy discount, it's well worth a look.