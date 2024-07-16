We just found an RTX 4070 Razer Blade 14 with a Prime Day deal price cheaper than the RTX 4060 version

Razer Blade 14 | RTX 4070 | Ryzen 9 7940HS | 14-inch | 2560 x 1600 | 240 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $2,699.99 $1,899.99 at Best Buy (save $800)

14 inches and Razer's Blade engineering is a killer combo. But it's horribly expensive. Normally, that is. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, Best Buy is getting in on the deal action and this RTX 4070 equipped model is actually cheaper than the RTX 4060 model we featured earlier. But you get the same AMD CPU, the same 1440p display, the same 16GB of memory and the same 1TB SSD. You get the idea, it's basically the same except for the superior Nvidia GPU and for less money. Boom.

We've made no secret of our slight obsession with Razer's gaming laptops. The 14-inch Blade is a particular favourite. It's just a pity it's so expensive. Indeed, the best deal we could find was on Amazon was nearly $2,000 for the RTX 4060 variant of the Blade 14. Ouch.

Until now, that is. Best Buy is getting in on the Prime Day deal action and it has a Blade 14 for $1,899. Not bad. Oh wait, we forgot to mention, it has an RTX 4070 instead of an RTX 4060. That's right, more GPU for less cash.

There must be a catch, right? Maybe a downgraded CPU? Less memory? A smaller SSD? Perhaps a crappier screen. Nope, nope, nope, nope and nope.

You get the same AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU, the same 1600p 240 Hz display, the same 16 GB of memory and the same 1 TB SSD. You get the idea—same, same, same, same, except for the superior Nvidia GPU and for less money. Boom.

The other sameness, of course, is Razer's signature black sleekness, the lush build quality, the Apple-aping premium vibe, the plain old desirability. Of course, this still isn't exactly a steal compared to other laptops.

In other words, there are cheaper gaming laptops with the RTX 4070. Heck, there are cheaper 14-inch gaming laptops with the RTX 4070. As Dave highlighted earlier, you can have an Acer Predator 14 with the 4070 for just $1,149.99.

So, even with a big discount, Blade gaming comes at a hefty premium. But thanks to Best Buy, that premium just got a bit more bearable.