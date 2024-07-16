I'm a little obsessed with the Razer Blade laptops and these latest Prime Day gaming deals are painfully tempting

Razer Blade 15 | RTX 4070 | Core i7 13800H | 15-inch | 1440p | 240 Hz | 16 GB DDR5-5200 | 1 TB SSD | $2,799.99 $1,599.99 at Amazon (save $1,200)

This is the cheapest we've seen an RTX 4070 Blade 15 going for in... maybe ever? I can't find any evidence to suggest this modern spec has been any cheaper, anyways. You're still paying a premium for the Razer badge, but the company does make a mean laptop with an all-metal chassis and excellent performance.

In my mind Razer has committed a sin. It's nothing to do with the outrageously high price premium it's always slapped on its gorgeous gaming laptops, and everything to do with the fact that it has seemingly discontinued the Blade 15. For so long it was hands-down the best gaming laptop; a machine that perfectly channelled the gaming MacBook aesthetic Razer's long been chasing.

It's a slim, great-looking, beautifully built machine, that is also able to deliver impressive gaming performance to boot. And right now it's at the cheapest price I've ever seen the Blade 15 going for at $1,600 at Amazon for Prime members. But when Razer released its updated line of laptops sporting the 14th Gen Intel CPU range it didn't bring out a new Blade 15, instead relying on the Blade 14 and Blade 16 to carry the torch.

That would have been fine had those new 14- and 16-inch chassis been considerably fatter than their erstwhile stablemate. The Blade 15 has retained its sleek lines, which is why it can only house an RTX 4070 GPU, but that still means it's a great gaming laptop, especially on the 1440p panel it houses.

That's maybe my only concern with the Blade 15, however, but only because I've become used to 16:10 screens in modern gaming laptops and the 2560 x 1440 panel looks more letterbox than it ought to by comparison. It's still a beautifully crisp, high-performing display.

But while the OLED panel on the Blade 16 is stunning, and the cooling achieved by that fatter chassis does help it stay quieter in-game, the Blade 15 is still my gaming laptop of choice. There's one sat on my desk right now and I love it.

Razer Blade 16 | RTX 4080 | Core i9 13950HX | 16-inch | QHD+ | 240 Hz | 32 GB DDR5-5600 | 1 TB SSD | $3,599.99 $2,599.99 at Amazon (save $1,000)

There's no escaping Razer's premium pricing, though you can ease it a little with a deal like this. This is last year's model though you'd be hard pressed to tell the difference in many ways. It comes with an RTX 4080 mobile chip and the Core i9 13950HX—more or less the best spec you should reasonably want inside a gaming laptop today. Price check: Walmart $2,599.99

There is, however, a pretty tempting deal on the OLED-toting Blade 16 which is $2,600 at Amazon right now. It's our current pick as the gaming laptop with the best screen, and it truly is a stunning panel. And, again, we've never seen it down at this price, especially not with an RTX 4080 GPU packed inside it.

Razer Blade 14 | RTX 4060 | Ryzen 9 7940HS | 14-inch | 2560 x 1600 | 250 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $2,399.99 $1,994.99 at Amazon (save $405)

The Blade 14 is the only Razer laptop to get the AMD APUs inside it, which makes them rather special straight out of the gate. But they're also great-looking and beautifully compact, too. This is only the RTX 4060 version, and is rather expensive for such a relatively low-spec GPU, but the Razer premium is definitely a thing. This is the last-gen AMD model, but its practically identical to the latest Ryzen 8000-series model, which is $500 more expensive.

I do also have a soft spot for the Blade 14. I adore the more compact gaming laptops as they are far more portable devices than the bigger machines and can still deliver great gaming performance. It isn't cheap, however—no Blade is—but the Razer premium is even more evident in the Blade 14.

Still, you can pick a Blade 14 up for under $2,000 at Amazon, and yes, that's a lot of money for an RTX 4060 gaming laptop, but it is still one of the best 14-inch gaming laptops you will ever see. It's also the only way you're getting AMD processors in a Razer laptop at the moment, so that's another plus.