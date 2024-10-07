These three RTX 4070 Prime Day laptop deals are all under $1,500 and prove properly fast gaming laptops don't have to cost the Earth

Portable gaming power is a luxurious thing. Simply being able to pick up your gaming machine and take it from room to room, on the sofa, in bed—or even, heavens help us, to work—means that your precious gaming rig suddenly becomes a thing of immense flexibility. And if it's got a proper RTX 4070 GPU onboard, you won't be hurting for desktop-like frame rates.

They're expensive though, right? Well, depends how you look at it. I've found three RTX 4070 gaming laptops for under $1,500 this Prime Day that I'd be proud to own, each of them capable of proper gaming performance for less than you might expect. And while calling them cheap might be pushing it, they're all extremely well-priced for the gaming experience they can deliver.

Dell G16

Dell G16 | RTX 4070 | Intel Core i9 13900HX | 16-inch | 240 Hz | 1600p | 1 TB SSD | 16 GB DDR5 4800 | $1949.99 $1,299.99 at Dell (save $650)

With a blazingly fast 240 Hz 1600p display and Intel's super-powered Core i9 13900HX, this Dell gaming lappy has quite the spec sheet. You get a proper 140 W RTX 4070 as well—although it must be said that it's not the prettiest machine, nor the most compact. Still, it should deliver some proper mobile gaming firepower for a surprisingly small amount of cash

Let's start things off with this Dell G16. Sure, it's a bit on the thick side when it comes to that bottom deck, but the headline specs here are mightily impressive. You get a mega-powerful Core i9 13900HX processor, 16 GB of DDR5 4800 RAM, a 1TB Gen 4 SSD and that all-important RTX 140 W TGP 4070.

It's not much of a looker though, I will admit. And you might want to upgrade the single channel memory to 32 GB dual-channel RAM (which you can do for just $74, btw). But how about we sweeten the deal? This 16-inch lappy features a 1600p 240 Hz display, meaning that it's got a properly fast and vibrant panel to take advantage of all that gaming horsepower. 240 Hz is pretty much esports-level when it comes to screen speeds, so if you're a multiplayer shooter fan you should have no trouble keeping up with the competition here.

And the price? You can find it at Dell right now for $1,300.

That's a fully-fledged RTX 4070 gaming laptop for the sort of price we're still finding RTX 4060 machines, and while the latter card isn't bad for 1080p, the proper RTX 4070 is much better equipped to pump pixels to that high-res and super-speedy display.

Acer Predator Helios 18

Acer Predator Helios 18 | RTX 4070 | Intel Core i7 13700HX | 18-inch | 165 Hz | 1600p | 1 TB SSD | 16 GB DDR5 4800 | $1499.99 $1,299.99 at Newegg

We tend to like our gaming laptops on the small side, but this desktop-replacing behemoth is truly excellent value for what you get inside. There's a proper RTX 4070 handling the graphics duties, a nicely performant Core i7 13700HX and some decent DDR5 rounding off a powerful, if rather ginormous, gaming beast. Price check: Best Buy $1999.99

But what if you're looking for more of a desktop replacement, with a bigger screen to take advantage of all those pixels? The PC Gamer hardware team as a whole likes its laptops on the teeny side, but I've still got a soft spot for a large-and-in-charge model, and this Acer Predator Helios 18 certainly fits the bill.

Here you get the Core i7 13700HX handling the CPU duties. While it's not as quick as the 13900HX in the Dell above, it's worth bearing in mind that laptops need to keep these mega-CPUs cool, and for many it can be a bit of a struggle. This more modest unit has more than enough grunt to power through even the most CPU-demanding of games, and should run a fair bit cooler to boot.

You still get a fast 1600p display (165 Hz compared to the 240 Hz above), which I would argue is still plenty when it comes to the Hz department. Again, it's a full-fat RTX 4070, so with some DLSS 3 and Frame Generation help this laptop should be capable of pushing plenty of frames to keep that panel well-fed.

And yes, it's 18-inches. That makes it more of a desktop replacement than the others on this list—but if all you want to do is bounce your new gaming laptop from one room to the other, this one will do just fine. Screen size matters, so if you're not planning on venturing too far from your desk, this mega machine makes a lot of sense. For $1,300 at Newegg, it's a lot of screen real estate for not a lot of cash.

Those looking for something more suited to planes, trains and automobiles, however, would do well to look below...

Acer Predator Triton Neo 16

Acer Predator Triton Neo 16 | RTX 4070 | Core Ultra 9 185H | 16-inch | 2000p | 165 Hz | 32 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $1,899.99 $1,499.99 at Amazon (save $400)

Let's start with a caveat—the chassis here isn't exactly beautiful. But everything else about this laptop is great for the price, including a 140 W RTX 4070, a 16 core (six Performance, eight Efficient) Meteor Lake chip and a 16-inch 2000p LED backlit IPS display. That resolution might be a bit much for the RTX 4070 in demanding games, but there's always DLSS 3 to keep the frame rate smooth. 32 GB of DDR5 is great to see, too. Price check: Newegg $1599.99

Yes, it's another Acer Predator, but this time the 16-inch Triton Neo model. While it's again not the prettiest machine, it's much thinner and more portable than both the models above. Don't think that you're skimping out on specs here, either, as that Meteor Lake Core Ultra 9 185H processor is still a decent gaming chip.

More than that, however, it's been furnished with a proper 32 GB of DDR5. That's pretty much the amount we recommend for a modern gaming machine these days, and while the 16 GB models above will get by just fine, 32 GB is much more like it for some proper breathing room. You are stuck with it, however, as it's soldered to the board.

You still get a proper RTX 4070 (yep, the 140 W model, crammed inside a surprisingly thin chassis), and a 2000p LED backlit 165 Hz display. 2000p might be a bit much even for a full-strength RTX 4070, but you can always back the resolution down or switch on the DLSS 3 goodies to help you out. This is the sort of gaming lappy that bridges the gap between genuine portability and proper gaming performance, all yours for a cent under $1,500 at Amazon right now.

Three properly powerful gaming laptops, three great choices for your next mobile machine. We're busy updating our Prime Day cheap gaming laptops deal page with all the best gaming laptop offers we can find, but these three machines make for seriously tempting offerings right out of the gate.