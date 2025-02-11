I've found a rare treat: A 250 Hz 14-inch RTX 4070 gaming laptop that's dropped in price to $1,300

Acer Predator Triton 14 | RTX 4070 | Core i7 13700H | 14-inch | 1600p | 250 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $1,999.99 $1,299.99 at Amazon (save $700)

What with the next-gen Nvidia laptop GPUs on their way and stocks depleted after the winter sales, it's becoming difficult to find good 14-inch gaming laptops at a reasonable price. Luckily, this little Acer has dropped even lower, and it's a sweet little gaming machine for the money. A 250 Hz Mini LED screen is a highlight, and the rest of the specs are surprisingly chonky for such a small lappy. It's not the prettiest of laptops, but it's a great portable gaming companion for the money. Price check: Best Buy $1,999.99

With stocks depleted after the winter sales period and new RTX 50-series laptops on the way, it's becoming a little tough right now to find laptop deals worth shouting about. However, this little Acer Predator Triton 14 has been a reliable stalwart in our cheap gaming laptops deals page for a while now, and I've just spotted it drop down to $1,300 at Amazon.

That's not the lowest price it's ever been, mind, but it's nice to see an extra chunk chopped off the price from the $1,500 or so it's been sitting at for the past few months. And this little beastie has a lot going for it, starting with its Mini LED backlit display.

250 Hz is blazing fast by almost anyone's standards, and it's rare to see in both a laptop this affordable, and in a 14-inch size. Yep, this lappy is properly miniature, and it's a form factor that we on the PC Gamer hardware team much admire. As someone who's just come off a long haul flight while attempting to game on a 16-inch machine, I can confidently say that a 14-inch gaming laptop is so much easier to use on the move.

You know that moment when someone tilts the seat back in front of you? That's a scary thing with a full-size gaming laptop, while a 14-incher is much more likely to avoid the dreaded crunch.

Plus, it's not like this little Acer is light on gaming hardware, even in such a small chassis. It's got an Intel Core i7 13700H handling CPU duties, with six Performance cores and eight Efficient, alongside 16 GB of LPDDR5 6000 and a 1 TB SSD. Even the GPU isn't quite as limited as you might think in such a small machine, as it has a 105 W TGP.

That's not the full 140 W spec, but it's still a fair bit more wattage than the 65 W GPUs you often find in a 14-inch form factor. You'll still likely need some DLSS help to take advantage of that 1600p native resolution in demanding games, but overall this laptop provides a powerful set of components in a very compact chassis.

About that. The main downside of the Predator Triton 14 is, well, that chassis. Yes, it's compact, but it's not exactly the prettiest machine on the market. Tastes will vary here, but you can certainly find better looking 14-inchers, like this HP Omen Transcend 14 for $1,625.

Bear in mind though, that while the HP has a gorgeous OLED screen and a higher resolution, it's only got that aforementioned 65 W version of the RTX 4070. Still, if looks are important and you want an OLED panel, it's still well worth a look. A fair bit more cash though, isn't it?

Personally, I'd put up with the lesser looks of the Triton 14, save myself the money, and get to gaming. It's a miniature powerhouse that I'm pleased to see drop to very reasonable money, and one of the best shouts right now for a travel-friendly gaming laptop at a cut-rate price.