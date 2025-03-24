If you've ever wanted to upgrade a laptop with 'modular AI units' then Compal might just have the very thing you're looking for

News
By published

No specs yet, I'm afraid. Or price. Or many details at all.

A promotional image for the Compal Adapt X modular laptop, as presented by the iF Design Foundation
(Image credit: Compal Electronics / iF Design Foundation)

Upgradeable and modular laptops aren't a new invention but it's perhaps fair to say that only Framework has really managed to do it well. And that's possibly why one of the largest notebook manufacturers in the world has decided to get in on the action, with its own modular project called Adapt X.

The company in question is Compal Electronics and before I go any further, it's worth noting that Compal itself hasn't publicly announced anything about the project. In fact, what little information we have about Adapt X comes entirely from the iF Design Foundation (via Videocardz).

What Compal seems to be working on might seem to have the same goal as Framework, but it's being approached from a different angle. By that, I mean having a base laptop that you can change or upgrade different elements of, without having to buy a whole new laptop.

The starting point is the display, which comes in one of two choices: 14-inch or 16-inch. The screen is fixed to what looks to be a metal frame that acts as a hub to which you attach everything else.

The iF Design page describes it with a little more creativity than I have: "Featuring a 14" and 16" display with Type-C interfaces and a Functional HUB, Adapt X supports everyday computing and high-performance AI tasks through expanded IO ports and modular AI units."

Image 1 of 3
A promotional image for the Compal Adapt X modular laptop, as presented by the iF Design Foundation
(Image credit: Compal Electronics / iF Design Foundation)

That suggests that the 'Functional HUB' contains the CPU, SSD, RAM, etc and uses USB to connect the keyboard and expansion port modules. However, in the image for the 14-inch display, the hub looks substantially smaller than that for the 16-inch. So much so that there doesn't seem to be any room for any main processing chips, memory, or storage.

So does that mean the keyboard module has all of these parts? Well if it does, the Adapt X doesn't strike me as being as modular as a Framework 16, for example, as one can change the keyboard, number pad, trackpad, and GPU all separately from the central processor. And just what Compal is referring to with 'modular AI units' is anyone's guess—external GPU? Proprietary NPU module? Who knows but my curiosity is certainly piqued.

Compal's 14-inch version also seems less modular than the 16-inch, though. If one looks closely at the images, the former appears to have three Type-C ports in the hub to add components with, whereas the latter offers four.

That all said, it would be unfair to pass any judgement on the Adapt X without further information, not least of which is the price. As it's such a large company, Compal may well be able to launch the Adapt X with a much lower price tag than the Framework and even if it's far less modular, the cost is appropriate, it might be a good choice for someone looking to keep a laptop going for as many years as possible.

However, Compal will officially announce the project fairly soon and once it does, we can properly judge just how modular it is and whether it'll be worth considering. At the very least, it'll be great to have more competition in the upgradeable laptop market.

Best gaming PCBest gaming laptop


Best gaming PC: The top pre-built machines.
Best gaming laptop: Great devices for mobile gaming.

TOPICS
Nick Evanson
Nick Evanson
Hardware Writer

Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in 1981, with the love affair starting on a Sinclair ZX81 in kit form and a book on ZX Basic. He ended up becoming a physics and IT teacher, but by the late 1990s decided it was time to cut his teeth writing for a long defunct UK tech site. He went on to do the same at Madonion, helping to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its gaming and hardware section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com and over 100 long articles on anything and everything. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days? 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Intel modular laptop
Intel's modular designs could make your next laptop last longer, but probably won't deliver the holy grail of cheap GPU upgrades
Framework Desktop with AMD Strix Halo mainboard
Framework's first desktop PC is giving us the AMD Strix Halo machine we've been craving, and the opportunity to build our own
Framework 12 convertible notebook
Framework takes aim at 'janky, locked-down, disposable, underpowered, and frankly, boring' entry-level laptops with its new 12-inch touchscreen
Framework Desktop with AMD Strix Halo mainboard
iFixit has pulled apart Framework's mini PC and it looks to be the AMD Strix Halo-powered desktop device I've been wanting for at least a week and more
The UHPILCL water cooled gaming laptop
This water-cooled gaming laptop packs a full-size desktop RTX 5090 and even fits in a backpack, but I sure wouldn't want it in mine
The Razer Blade 16 (2025) on a glass table in a hotel suite at CES 2025.
The new 'aggressively priced' Razer Blade 16 is slimmer, sleeker, AMD Strix Point-equipped, and may just be the Asus G16 competitor I've been hoping for
Latest in Gaming Laptops
A promotional image for the Compal Adapt X modular laptop, as presented by the iF Design Foundation
If you've ever wanted to upgrade a laptop with 'modular AI units' then Compal might just have the very thing you're looking for
The Dell G16 7630 RTX 4070 gaming laptop on a teal deals background
It might be a bit of a chonk, but this 240 Hz RTX 4070 Dell gaming laptop is a seriously powerful machine for $1,300
The UHPILCL water cooled gaming laptop
This water-cooled gaming laptop packs a full-size desktop RTX 5090 and even fits in a backpack, but I sure wouldn't want it in mine
Lenovo Yoga Solar PC
Lenovo's clever solar-powered laptop can turn 20 minutes of sunlight into an hour of video playback but sun-powered mobile gaming still isn't a goer
The Razer Blade 16 (2025) on a glass table in a hotel suite at CES 2025.
Razer has seen sense and slightly lowered the Razer Tax with its latest Blade 16 gaming laptops
Four gaming laptops on a white plinth with a blue background.
We've tested the battery life of over 30 gaming laptops and here's how they stack up
Latest in News
Decorations in TCG Card Shop Simulator
TCG Card Shop Simulator finally adds the ability to decorate our stores, and suddenly all my profits are being spent on adorable Pigni posters
A promotional image for the Compal Adapt X modular laptop, as presented by the iF Design Foundation
If you've ever wanted to upgrade a laptop with 'modular AI units' then Compal might just have the very thing you're looking for
Gabe Newell in a Valve promotional video, on a yacht.
Gabe Newell had his eyes on a social network in the '90s that 'was not in a games context at all'—meaning Valve-owned social media could've been a very real thing
Dune Awakening
Dune: Awakening system requirements are here, complete with Razer Sensa HD haptic support to 'feel the rumble of your ornithopter's seat'
An image of a MSI power supply unit against a circular gradient blue background
MSI has gone so heavy with 12V-2x6 power sockets in its latest high-end PSUs that many AMD and Intel graphics cards have no way of being powered
A dried ghast, a ghastling, and a friendly ghast all smiling
The latest Minecraft Live uncovered the tragic truth of the Nether's most bothersome mob, which has unlocked new levels of guilt
More about gaming laptops
The Dell G16 7630 RTX 4070 gaming laptop on a teal deals background

It might be a bit of a chonk, but this 240 Hz RTX 4070 Dell gaming laptop is a seriously powerful machine for $1,300
The UHPILCL water cooled gaming laptop

This water-cooled gaming laptop packs a full-size desktop RTX 5090 and even fits in a backpack, but I sure wouldn't want it in mine
Decorations in TCG Card Shop Simulator

TCG Card Shop Simulator finally adds the ability to decorate our stores, and suddenly all my profits are being spent on adorable Pigni posters
See more latest
Most Popular
Decorations in TCG Card Shop Simulator
TCG Card Shop Simulator finally adds the ability to decorate our stores, and suddenly all my profits are being spent on adorable Pigni posters
Dune Awakening
Dune: Awakening system requirements are here, complete with Razer Sensa HD haptic support to 'feel the rumble of your ornithopter's seat'
Gabe Newell in a Valve promotional video, on a yacht.
Gabe Newell had his eyes on a social network in the '90s that 'was not in a games context at all'—meaning Valve-owned social media could've been a very real thing
An image of a MSI power supply unit against a circular gradient blue background
MSI has gone so heavy with 12V-2x6 power sockets in its latest high-end PSUs that many AMD and Intel graphics cards have no way of being powered
A dried ghast, a ghastling, and a friendly ghast all smiling
The latest Minecraft Live uncovered the tragic truth of the Nether's most bothersome mob, which has unlocked new levels of guilt
Colorful iGame RTX 5070 Ti Vulcan OC graphics card from various angles
The RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti are rumoured to be mere weeks away, with board partners reportedly required to ensure at least one MSRP model at launch
A man with purple hair and face tattoos poses for a mugshot in the GTA 6 trailer.
Playable GTA 6 map nuked without warning by Take-Two lawyers: 'My guess is that the map was probably a little too accurate'
Noctua&#039;s Thermosiphon cooler concept at its Computex booth in Taiwan.
Noctua's pumpless 'thermosiphon' liquid cooling unit is expected to be released in 2026 and has already given me a free lesson in basic thermodynamics
An image of Hornet from Silksong engulfed with rage.
Hollow Knight: Silksong gets SteamDB updates, and at this point I can't tell if the end is nigh or if I'm just hope-poisoned
HP inkjet printer
HP settles the class action lawsuit which claimed its printer updates 'act as malware', avoiding either a big payout or admitting wrongdoing