Deja vu? For some reason the best gaming laptop I've personally tested keeps getting cheaper

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 | RTX 4070 | Core Ultra 185H | 16-inch | 1600p | 240 Hz | 16 GB DDR5-6400 | 1 TB SSD | $1,999.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy (save $500)

This little laptop is one we absolutely fell in love with in our review, with one caveat—our model had a much too powerful GPU that it couldn't make use of. This RTX 4070 model, on the other hand, should be perfectly balanced. Here you get a stunning OLED display, a slim and svelte form factor, and all the right specs. Simply a brilliant laptop, and one we were loathed to give back.

It's me again, back with another recommendation for this OLED gaming laptop, one I'd personally buy if I was in the market right now. Ordinarily I wouldn't write about the same lappy over and over again—but for some reason I can't quite figure out, this Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 keeps getting cheaper.

I'm not sure if Best Buy has far too many of them or there's been a mix-up with the pricing, but now you can pick one up for $1,500—and that's simply silly money for such a good machine.

I've had the pleasure of using, testing, and owning some of the best gaming laptops, and I can honestly say this is the best I've had my hands on to date. For full disclosure I should point out that my review sample was an RTX 4090 version, which was actually the biggest problem with it—that mega-GPU was far too much for its super-slim frame, and needed to throttle back.

This RTX 4070 model is the one I'd buy. While it's the 105 W version—not the full-strength 140 W chip—it should still deliver fantastic gaming performance, pumping pixels to simply the best laptop screen I've cast my eyes across. It's a 1600p OLED display with excellent colour reproduction, superbly deep contrast, and a 240 Hz refresh rate.

A good screen makes all the difference on a gaming laptop, and this is about as good as it gets right now.

It's not lacking in the CPU department either, with an Intel Core Ultra 9 with six Performance cores and eight Efficient, along with 16 GB of LPDDR5X-6400 and a 1 TB SSD. That's a neat and tidy spec sheet for a laptop that pretty much defines the word "refined".

It's slim, sleek, and fantastic to use as a daily driver. I slipped mine in my backpack and took it into the office on the regular, and compared to most of the laptops I've hauled around over the years it simply feels a whole generation ahead. No back strain here, nor any problems using it on the train, planes, or indeed automobiles. It's a lightweight marvel, with a milled-aluminium chassis that feels as premium as you like.

Which is why I can't figure out that price. Sitting at this sort of money, it's very, very difficult to recommend anything else for the cash. I'd have mine back in a heartbeat, and this is where I'd put my personal funds in a gaming laptop right now.