Deja vu? For some reason the best gaming laptop I've personally tested keeps getting cheaper
I have no idea why, but I'll take it. Several, in fact.
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 | RTX 4070 | Core Ultra 185H | 16-inch | 1600p | 240 Hz | 16 GB DDR5-6400 | 1 TB SSD | $1,999.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy (save $500)
This little laptop is one we absolutely fell in love with in our review, with one caveat—our model had a much too powerful GPU that it couldn't make use of. This RTX 4070 model, on the other hand, should be perfectly balanced. Here you get a stunning OLED display, a slim and svelte form factor, and all the right specs. Simply a brilliant laptop, and one we were loathed to give back.
It's me again, back with another recommendation for this OLED gaming laptop, one I'd personally buy if I was in the market right now. Ordinarily I wouldn't write about the same lappy over and over again—but for some reason I can't quite figure out, this Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 keeps getting cheaper.
I'm not sure if Best Buy has far too many of them or there's been a mix-up with the pricing, but now you can pick one up for $1,500—and that's simply silly money for such a good machine.
I've had the pleasure of using, testing, and owning some of the best gaming laptops, and I can honestly say this is the best I've had my hands on to date. For full disclosure I should point out that my review sample was an RTX 4090 version, which was actually the biggest problem with it—that mega-GPU was far too much for its super-slim frame, and needed to throttle back.
This RTX 4070 model is the one I'd buy. While it's the 105 W version—not the full-strength 140 W chip—it should still deliver fantastic gaming performance, pumping pixels to simply the best laptop screen I've cast my eyes across. It's a 1600p OLED display with excellent colour reproduction, superbly deep contrast, and a 240 Hz refresh rate.
A good screen makes all the difference on a gaming laptop, and this is about as good as it gets right now.
It's not lacking in the CPU department either, with an Intel Core Ultra 9 with six Performance cores and eight Efficient, along with 16 GB of LPDDR5X-6400 and a 1 TB SSD. That's a neat and tidy spec sheet for a laptop that pretty much defines the word "refined".
It's slim, sleek, and fantastic to use as a daily driver. I slipped mine in my backpack and took it into the office on the regular, and compared to most of the laptops I've hauled around over the years it simply feels a whole generation ahead. No back strain here, nor any problems using it on the train, planes, or indeed automobiles. It's a lightweight marvel, with a milled-aluminium chassis that feels as premium as you like.
Which is why I can't figure out that price. Sitting at this sort of money, it's very, very difficult to recommend anything else for the cash. I'd have mine back in a heartbeat, and this is where I'd put my personal funds in a gaming laptop right now.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 12, when IDE cables were a thing and high resolution wasn't. After spending over 15 years in the production industry overseeing a variety of live and recorded projects, he started writing his own PC hardware blog in the hope that people might send him things. And they did! Now working as a hardware writer for PC Gamer, Andy's been jumping around the world attending product launches and trade shows, all the while reviewing every bit of PC hardware he can get his hands on. You name it, if it's interesting hardware he'll write words about it, with opinions and everything.