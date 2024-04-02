Acer's RTX 4080-powered Helios 16 gaming laptop is down just below its Black Friday price

Acer Predator Helios 16 | RTX 4080 | Core i9 13900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240 Hz | 32GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1750895-REG/acer_ph16_71_948l_16_16_10_qhd_ips.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank"> $2,449 $1,799 at B&H Photo (save $650)

Acer's Helios 16 has proved one of our favorite 16-inch gaming laptops of the last generation, and this RTX 4080-powered device is a great price at under $1,800. Sadly, this isn't the <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/acer-predator-helios-16-review-benchmarks/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank">mini-LED version we loved so well in our review, but it's still got a great IPS panel that is able to hit pretty high brightness levels and at a great refresh rate, too. Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8432&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAcer-Predator-Helios-i9-13900HX-Microsoft%2Fdp%2FB0CZ8KXH8J%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1_sspa%3Fcrid%3D1SS2OPOJU1FH8%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.FoN_8o54jHPdvy7Y5jOy56kX9snGCFWwPeyKb-MhT_FKDaWZA94dkbxRorhV153c-PwSr_CXn__mQUKji4F2JeTFt7moSXY7P13omzuURUxdDzaiWzr-HAwiWYyTBuZU0kKZ5g1FL6CmyrdXLqbOjOaKy_VOpVUtMz8iphU2O77BT50MTpVt_DiowMJxxuP81QWPiD816TdTJ3Th8suDZZmuhuEjqJTKbr70K1TiDyc.woehibE0MOBc9AjscBLKSngH11oAYPNsa6jefj_aOzw%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3DAcer%252BPredator%252BHelios%252B16%257CGeForce%252BRTX%252B4080%26qid%3D1712074769%26sprefix%3Dacer%252Bpredator%252Bhelios%252B16%252Bgeforce%252Brtx%252B4080%252Caps%252C225%26sr%3D8-1-spons%26sp_csd%3Dd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank">Amazon $2,459.99 | <a href="https://www.newegg.com/abyssal-black-acer-predator-helios-16-ph16-71-948l-gaming/p/1TS-000X-04YH0?nm_mc=AFC-RAN-COM&cm_mmc=afc-ran-com-_-Future+Publishing+Ltd&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=afc-ran-com-_-Future+Publishing+Ltd&utm_source=afc-Future+Publishing+Ltd&AFFID=2294204&AFFNAME=Future+Publishing+Ltd&ACRID=1&ASUBID=hawk-custom-tracking&ASID=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pcgamer.com%2F&ranMID=44583&ranEAID=2294204&ranSiteID=kXQk6.ivFEQ-rFw_18oX2lPrkHX7UvTRjA" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank">Newegg $1,999.99 | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FAcer-Predator-Helios-16-PH16-71-948L-Intel-Core-i9-13th-Gen-13900HX-2-20GHz-NVIDIA-GeForce-RTX-4080-Laptop-GPU-32-GB-DDR5-1-TB-PCIe-4-SSD-16-WQXGA-24%2F3462901695%3Fathbdg%3DL1700" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank">Walmart $1,899.99

Back in the big Black Friday sales this Acer Predator Helios 16 gaming laptop dropped down to a penny under $1,800 and we thought it was a great deal then. Now it's even cheaper; it's a whole dollar under $1,800 at B&H Photo. Phew.

Okay, that's a little sarcastic, but the fact that this machine is down below the Black Friday pricing for such a powerful, RTX 4080 notebook is very satisfying to see. The RTX 4080 is probably the peak GPU we'd suggest picking for your laptop—the RTX 4090 is nominally more powerful, but it's hot and power-hungry and doesn't always result in greater gaming performance.

Despite the pricing it's no weakheart, budget laptop elsewhere; the whole spec matches up to the RTX 4080 graphics chip at its heart, with 32GB of memory and a 24-core, 32-thread CPU to back it up.

Then there's the screen. It's maybe not as beautiful as the stunning mini-LED screen insdie the Predator Helios 16 we reviewed, but it's still a lovely 16-inch IPS panel, with a 240 Hz refresh rate and a peak 500 nits brightness level.

This is a proper high-end gaming laptop at a price we'd normally expect to see around a significant sales event, so it's well worth a look if you've a hankering for some speedy mobile gaming fun times.