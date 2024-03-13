Acer's got two of the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptops around today

Acer Nitro 16 | RTX 4070 | Ryzen 7 7840HS | 16-inch | 1600p | 165 Hz | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Fobsidian-black-acer-nitro-16-an16-41-r9zh%2Fp%2FN82E16834360351" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" target="_blank"> $1,299.99 $1,199.99 at Newegg (save $100)

Ignore the size of the saving and just look at the specs you're getting for $1,200. An eight core, 16 thread CPU paired with a 140W RTX 4070, plus lots of RAM and storage. Even the screen is decent, and that 16:10 aspect ratio is great for office and school work. This is a fantastic deal, especially when the 7940HS version is over $200 more expensive. It might not be the flashiest of gaming laptops, but you certainly can't complain about the price.

This Acer Nitro machine is just about the cheapest RTX 4070 toting gaming laptop around right now, and it's a pretty damned impressive-looking one, too. It's a 16-inch form factor, which is just about the sweet spot at the moment for relatively large notebook screens without the heft of a 17- or 18-inch display. And it's running that 16-inch display at 2560 x 1600 with a 165 Hz refresh rate.

With that 140W TGP, that puts the graphics silicon right up there with the best RTX 4070 machines we've tested, such as the Razer Blade 14 and MSI Vector 17 HX. So yeah, it's going to perform pretty well when it comes to the latest games at both 1080p and the native 1600p resolution. And with a $100 discount on its original price tag, that makes it $1,200 at Newegg at the moment.

Backing up that screen/GPU combo is a smart eight-core AMD Zen 4 CPU of the Ryzen 7 7840HS variety, which will make short work of all but the most intense of computational loads. You also get 16GB of DDR5 and a 1TB SSD to keep your games safe.

It is a bit of a chonky boi, so there is a slight compromise to that relatively low RTX 4070 laptop pricing. But if you want a more svelte Acer machine you can also pick up the excellent Acer Predator Helio 16 for only a few dollars more, and that also comes with a 13th Gen Intel chip inside it, too.

Acer Predator Helios 16 | GeForce RTX 4070 | Core i7 13700HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240Hz IPS | 16GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB SSD | $1,899.99 $1,234.23 at Newegg (save $665.76)

We're big fans of the latest Acer Predator laptop (read our review of the RTX 4080 version) and this RTX 4070 machine has got a lot about it, too. The Core i7 13700HX CPU is ostensibly an eight-core chip with E-core benefits. That means you get 16 full power processing threads, and a further eight cores to take it up to a total of 24 threads. For a $1,300 laptop that's pretty tasty. It's also sporting some speedy DDR5 memory, a full 1TB SSD and a 500nit IPS display with a 2560 x 1600 native resolution. Sadly, it's not the Mini-LED version in the top Helios 16 models, but it's still a bright, colorful screen. Price check: Amazon $1,391.99 | B&H Photo $1,899.99

That machine is on a bigger discount even if it is a little bit more pricey. But you do get a 240Hz panel for that extra and the Intel chip does give you more multithreaded performance for your money compared with the eight-core AMD chip in the Nitro.