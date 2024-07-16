This modular Mountain Everest Max keyboard is down to $140 for Prime Day and my heart desires it

Mountain Everest Max | Mechanical | Wired | Modular | RGB | Media dock and display keys hot-swappable switches | $179.99 $139.99 at Amazon (save $40)

A truly multi-purpose keeb, the Mountain Everest Max's modular design means you really can have everything the way you want it. The numpad can be attached either side, the media dock (also moveable) features a handy display, and it's got four customisable display keys that can be modified to your heart's desire. Oh, and the excellent switches can be hot-swapped too, making this a jack-of-all-trades and a master of many, as we found in our review. Price check: Newegg $139.99

I'm a sucker for weird but brilliant peripherals. I like customisation, clever ideas and solid implementation. And every time I see this Mountain Everest Max modular keyboard on discount, my heart jumps a little. I mean, come on. Take another look at the photo. It's everything I want in a keyboard, and I reckon it might be everything you're looking for, too.

Currently available at Amazon for $140 as part of the Prime Day sales, this Swiss army knife of mechanical keyboards swings for the fences. It's been out for a while now, but when we reviewed it back in 2020 we found that its impressive modularity and excellent construction really did live up to the promise of a keeb with very few compromises.

For a start, let's talk about that numpad. You can magnetically attach it to either side of the board, which at first glance doesn't seem like that big of a deal. However, our hardware overlord Dave James knows a thing or two about numpad usage (and keyboards in general, too), and he's become a firm convert to the left-sided numpad crowd since using Mountain keebs.

Not convinced? Stick it on the right hand side as standard then, or even forgo it entirely. The numpad also features four customisable display keys, so there's extra functionality there even if you don't use a numpad on the regular. It's all about options, you see.

Continuing on that theme, how about the media dock? Not only does it have the expected media-shuffling keys, but also an IPS display that can show time and date, volume, screen brightness, component performance and more, thanks to built-in apps. Oh, and it can be attached either side of the top of the board, too.

We're curating the best Prime Day PC gaming deals right here.

There's also a sizeable magnetically-attached wrist rest for comfort, but all of this would matter not a jot if the keeb itself was no good. Luckily enough then, thanks to some great-looking and robust construction, it doesn't disappoint.

We found that the the brushed aluminium faceplates keep things stable, the magnetic snap-on feet provide multiple levels of useful adjustment, and the hot-swappable switches provide plenty of options. Did I mention it also has a USB 3.2 hub on the rear? Even more functionality, all in one board.

Downsides? Well, the software could be better, it's true. But otherwise, this keyboard earned itself a rating of 89%, and we don't give away that sort of score very often. It's difficult to stand out among the pack in a market of excellent keyboards, but the Mountain Everest Max does just that.

But what if you want something even more compact? Something that our esteemed hardware overlord and keyboard expert uses every day, as his own, personal, typing machine?

Mountain Everest 60 | Mechanical | 60% | RGB LED backlight | Hot-swappable switches | $139.99 $59.99 at Newegg (save $80)

This is the keyboard our Dave uses each and every day. It's a compact beauty, that feels great to the typing touch, but one that can also form the base for all your enthusiast keeb desires. It's got a hot-swappable switch base, silicone and foam dampening, solid stabilizers, RGB, PBT keycaps, and pre-lubed switches, too. Price check: Mountain $79.99 | Amazon $59.99

That'll be this one, then. With excellent typing feel, an ultra compact design, and the option to add in a numpad either side like the big Everest Max above, it's also a modular marvel—and a fair bit cheaper to boot. We gave this one 93% in our review. 'Nuff said.

Whichever you pick, these two keebs do something that other keyboard manufacturers must envy: they pull off modular design with very little compromise, and look and feel great doing it, too.