These two superb ROG gaming keyboards cover most PC gamer's needs and both are discounted by $37 or more for Prime Day

The ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless and ROG Falchion RX Low Profile have taken Asus from a third-player in the gaming keyboard biz to one of its leading lights. What's more, they're currently going a little cheaper for October Prime Day.

I've had a look around and found the ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless going cheapest over at Amazon. It's $142 for Prime members, or $150 for anyone brave enough to stick it to the man without a subscription (me).

Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless | Tru-Mode connection | switch dampening pads | $179.99 $142.49 at Amazon (save $37.50)

We reckon this is the best gaming keyboard right now thanks to its stellar sound dampening and key feel. It's small and features hot-swappable switches, and these are two features that many PC gamers want these days. It's well worth its full price, so we can certainly recommend it at $20 off. Price check: Newegg $149.99

That $150 price tag isn't too uncommon, though. It comes around every so often. If you don't find this $8 discount convincing then maybe the Falchion will do it for you.

The bigger discount of the two is on the ROG Falchion RX Low Profile. One of my biggest concerns with this 60% size keyboard was its original price, a lofty $170, which is high considering how few keys it offers. Thankfully, I've found it going for a lot less. Newegg has it discounted down to $130, a $40 saving. Plus, no Prime membership required—take that, Amazon, you absolute sponge.

Asus ROG Falchion RX Low Profile | Mechanical | Wireless| Low profile| RGB | $169.99 $129.99 at Newegg (save $40)

The Asus ROG Falchion RX Low Profile is the best low profile gaming keyboard, and we don't hesitate to recommend it at this low price, provided you're looking for a slim board. It has a 60% frame but packs in a 65% layout, meaning you get the arrow keys and some extra keys on the side, too. And while it's a space saver, it doesn't sacrifice on much else, as its ROG RX Low-Profile Optical switches are lovely to type on. It even has per-key RGB. For this discount, it's a steal. Price check: Amazon $139.99

To be honest, I'd recommend these two keyboards even without a sale—I do, actually, as they're both in our guide to the best gaming keyboards, the Strix Scope II 96 in the number one spot and the Falchion as the best low profile.

I've used both a bunch and come away seriously impressed. I handed the Strix Scope II 96 a 93% score—I had to cull a couple points for the Armoury Crate app—and the Falchion earned a respectable 88%. The secret to both keyboards' success are 1) lubed mechanical switches, and 2) quality construction.

They appeal to very different types of gamer, though.

If you're after an all-round gaming keyboard that absolutely nails the fundamentals, the Strix Scope is the one to go for. It has broad appeal and I'd suggest is a safe pick for a gift for any PC gamer. The compact 96% layout keeps all the important keys around, including a numpad, which means it's a dab hand for gaming or tirelessly entering digits on a spreadsheet—sadly my job actually means I do more of the latter than the former :(

Meanwhile, the Falchion is a better pick if you've only limited space, you prefer low profile for its easy ergonomics, or you tend to gesticulate wildly with your mouse while gaming. All good reasons to grab a compact 60% keyboard. The Falchion also offers clever media controls through a slider hidden on the rear. I thought I'd dislike this the first time I pulled the keyboard out of its box, but it really grew on me.

That said, if this feels like too much cash to spend on such a teeny board, I don't blame you. In that case, could I recommend our favorite budget keyboard right now, the Mountain 60, which also earned a healthy 96% score in our review?

Mountain Everest 60 | Mechanical | 60% | RGB LED backlight | Hot-swappable switches | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon (save $20)

The Everest 60 has a fantastic feel under the fingers and can also form the base for all your expandable keyboard desires. A hot-swappable switch base means you can swap out its switches until your heart's content, and it has silicone and foam dampening, great stabilizers, RGB lighting, thick PBT keycaps, and pre-lubed switches. Price check: Newegg $139.99

The Mountain 60 has recently dropped down to around $50. That's a pretty steady price, too, not just for Prime Day. It's mechanical, offers RGB lighting, hot-swappable switches—the lot. Just great value.