Logitech's new G915 X keyboard is influenced by negative Amazon reviews: Engineers looked at community feedback and 'wanted to address that'
Low profile, high impact.
Manufacturers learning from feedback is nothing new. In fact, it's one of the single most important aspects of upgrading an already well-liked device. Though Logitech learning from criticism with its new G915 X low profile keyboard doesn't surprise me, the fact it would directly point at negative Amazon reviews and say what it's doing to fix it signals a level of confidence that I can't wait to test out for myself.
Briefed on everything new before its official announcement at Logi Play today, I was told: "When we looked at the community feedback when we looked at the original G915, there were a couple of things that stood out". This list of complaints includes:
- The keycaps/switches feel loose
- Keycaps of several commonly used keys have rubbed off
- Keycaps tend to get greasy easily
- Non-standard keycaps make replacements hard
- Key programming is limited
- Battery life isn't great
- It still uses a Micro-USB charger
Logitech is attempting to address every one of these criticisms with the new G915 X—which appears to be a much more significant refresh than the Superlight 2 Dex that was also announced today. In the G915 X, the old hook stems have now been replaced by cross-style stems, which makes it much easier to swap out. The switches themselves, however, are still not hot-swappable.
With the new GL switches, Logitech reports less wobble due to a thicker top plate and an actuation point of 1.3 mm, which is lower than the 1.5 mm from its predecessor. As well as this, its new double-shot PBT keycaps mean that different layers of the cap are essentially moulded together, which helps to create a cap that is more resistant to wear and tear.
It will also come with the same three switch types as the G915: Tactile, Linear, and Clicky. There are now nine G Keys, which are designed to be preprogrammed, and the keyboard has full key customisation too.
As well as swapping to USB-C, and getting a new built-in wireless receiver port, Logitech reports the full-sized G915 X will have up to 36 hours of battery life with 100% brightness, 90 hours at 50%, and up to 800 with RGB off. The TKL model is reported to have 42, 100, and 1,000 hours respectively.
Something we criticised in our Logitech G915 TKL review is the price, and Logitech even seems to have taken on advice here, with the new full-sized G915 X being $20 cheaper than the G915 at $230. The TKL model will cost you $200 and the wired model comes in at $180. All three are available to purchase right now. If Logitech wants this to be the best gaming keyboard, it needs to compete with the likes of the Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96, and I'm looking forward to seeing if those bold claims make for an equally bold keyboard.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Best gaming mouse: the top rodents for gaming
Best gaming keyboard: your PC's best friend...
Best gaming headset: don't ignore in-game audio
James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.