Logitech's new G915 X keyboard is influenced by negative Amazon reviews: Engineers looked at community feedback and 'wanted to address that'

Manufacturers learning from feedback is nothing new. In fact, it's one of the single most important aspects of upgrading an already well-liked device. Though Logitech learning from criticism with its new G915 X low profile keyboard doesn't surprise me, the fact it would directly point at negative Amazon reviews and say what it's doing to fix it signals a level of confidence that I can't wait to test out for myself.

Briefed on everything new before its official announcement at Logi Play today, I was told: "When we looked at the community feedback when we looked at the original G915, there were a couple of things that stood out". This list of complaints includes:

The keycaps/switches feel loose

Keycaps of several commonly used keys have rubbed off

Keycaps tend to get greasy easily

Non-standard keycaps make replacements hard

Key programming is limited

Battery life isn't great

It still uses a Micro-USB charger

Logitech is attempting to address every one of these criticisms with the new G915 X—which appears to be a much more significant refresh than the Superlight 2 Dex that was also announced today. In the G915 X, the old hook stems have now been replaced by cross-style stems, which makes it much easier to swap out. The switches themselves, however, are still not hot-swappable.

With the new GL switches, Logitech reports less wobble due to a thicker top plate and an actuation point of 1.3 mm, which is lower than the 1.5 mm from its predecessor. As well as this, its new double-shot PBT keycaps mean that different layers of the cap are essentially moulded together, which helps to create a cap that is more resistant to wear and tear.

It will also come with the same three switch types as the G915: Tactile, Linear, and Clicky. There are now nine G Keys, which are designed to be preprogrammed, and the keyboard has full key customisation too.

As well as swapping to USB-C, and getting a new built-in wireless receiver port, Logitech reports the full-sized G915 X will have up to 36 hours of battery life with 100% brightness, 90 hours at 50%, and up to 800 with RGB off. The TKL model is reported to have 42, 100, and 1,000 hours respectively.

Something we criticised in our Logitech G915 TKL review is the price, and Logitech even seems to have taken on advice here, with the new full-sized G915 X being $20 cheaper than the G915 at $230. The TKL model will cost you $200 and the wired model comes in at $180. All three are available to purchase right now. If Logitech wants this to be the best gaming keyboard, it needs to compete with the likes of the Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96, and I'm looking forward to seeing if those bold claims make for an equally bold keyboard.