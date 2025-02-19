The Audeze Maxwell wireless gaming headset has hit its lowest-ever price and we can't recommend it highly enough
Give your ears a treat.
Audeze Maxwell | 10 Hz - 50,000 Hz | Wireless | 80hr battery | $299 $249.52 at Amazon (save $49.48)
Okay, $250 is an awful lot to spend on a gaming headset but you do feel the extra price of the Audeze Maxwell wireless in its excellent sound, great battery life, solid mic, and comfortable fit. Mediocre software and a high price point are considerations you have to make but, if you're in the market, this is the best choice out there right now.
Price check: Audeze $299
If you've been looking for a gaming headset upgrade, and have the budget for it, the Audeze Maxwell is perhaps the best choice you can make right now for clear sound, now that it has hit its lowest-ever price.
You can pick up the Audeze Maxwell wireless for $250 on Amazon right now, which is just under $50 below its MSRP. We have previously seen it go down to around $260 but this is the first time we've found it this cheap. Alright, it sounds funny to call a $200+ headset cheap but it's certainly a great deal either way.
It's not very often I get to definitively state 'This is the best' but the Audeze Maxwell wireless is the best pair of audiophile gaming headphones at this price point right now. We checked this pair out in our Audeze Maxwell review back in 2023, and it has firmly sat as the best wireless audiophile in our best gaming headset picks ever since.
See, the Maxwell uses planar magnetic drivers instead of the standard dynamic drivers one might usually expect, and this helps give less distortion, particularly in songs and games that drive up the bass. Audeze HQ, the software accompanying this headset, is rigid and clunky, though. However, you can get on just fine with this headset without the software, thanks to a multitude of built-in controls.
Coming with up to 80 hours of battery life, this is super solid for a gaming session but Bluetooth compatibility also means it's a great choice if you just want to blast some music on your phone or take a call. Standing out among wireless headphones, the mic is also strong and clear.
Sitting with a whopping 93% review score, the Audeze Maxwell wireless performs well in almost any metric you could want it to, as long as you can stomach that upfront cost. Luckily, this discount should soften the blow.
