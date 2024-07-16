Our favorite budget gaming chair is a great seat even at full price, and with this discount it's a very, very easy recommendation

Corsair TC100 Relaxed | Fabric | $249.99 $238.99 at Newegg (save $11)

I know it's not the greatest discount ever but, as one of the best gaming chairs that's already a great buy at full price, it's well worth a look. Especially when you consider you're getting a super comfortable gaming chair with space to sit cross-legged, and one that doesn't have silly go-faster stripe racing aesthetic. Price check: Amazon $249.99 | Corsair $249.99

If you're looking to get comfy on a Prime Day gaming chair deal, we can certainly recommend the Corsair TC100 Relaxed, which is now on sale at Newegg for $239. This isn't the best deal we've ever seen for this chair, but it's our favorite budget gaming chair and we think it's well worth its non-discounted MSRP anyway, so the discount is just a nice bonus.

Sure, a new gaming mouse or graphics card might make more of an immediate impact on your gaming experience, but spend all your gaming sessions on an awful gaming chair and you'll quickly long for the comfort of a solid chair like this one.

And make no mistake, comfort is what you get with the TC100 Relaxed. When Katie reviewed it last year she found its fabric to be soft and breathable, and its head rest and cushions to be suitably plushy for its "Relaxed" title. Above all, though, it's suitably wide for different body shapes and sizes (although very tall people might struggle to enjoy the headrest), even allowing for some cross-legged sitting.

There are some downsides to it, such as being unable to adjust its arms forwards and backwards. But 4D armrests aren't common at this price bracket. We can't have it all with budget options, but the TC100 Relaxed delivers in all the most important areas, such as comfort and aesthetics.

Aesthetics are subjective, of course, but with this thing you're not getting the usual wannabe racecar aesthetic. Instead, Corsair's opted for a subtle design that wouldn't be too out of a place in an office. The version currently on offer is black, which should fit in with most colour schemes, too.

I will say that we have seen the TC100 Relaxed down below the $200 mark previously, so this is absolutely not the biggest discount you'll ever see on this chair. And there is the slightest chance that it might drop lower over the next couple of days, but Corsair has already dropped its Prime Day deals and it's $250 over there still.

But even at that price it's a very affordable, fantastically comfy place to park your posterior, so, if you looking for a budget gaming chair this Prime Day, the Corsair TC100 Relaxed is well worth a look.