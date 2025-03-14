Fortnite comes to Snapdragon: Epic Games announces upcoming Arm support for its Easy Anti-Cheat software

News
By published

Soon you can build forts and fight knights in... look, I'm getting old, okay?

Peely from Fortnite with banana-fied Wolverine claws.
(Image credit: Epic Games)

A major drawback for online gaming on an Arm-based machine has been the lack of Easy Anti-Cheat support, which is necessary to play Fortnite and many other online-based games. Not for much longer, it seems, as Epic Games has just announced it's adding Windows on Snapdragon support to Easy Anti-Cheat later this year.

That's good news for anyone who's both a Fortnite fan and a Qualcomm-chip-enjoyer (via Ars Technica). Oh come on, there must be some of you out there. Anyway, Epic Games has made the announcement in a blog post, and it sounds like support is imminent for many other games, too, thanks to a forthcoming SDK release:

"We are working with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to add Windows on Snapdragon support to Epic Online Services Anti-Cheat, also known as Easy Anti-Cheat, and make Fortnite available for Windows on Snapdragon devices later this year. This will help developers bring more games to more devices.

"Hundreds of today’s multiplayer games—including Fortnite—rely on Easy Anti-Cheat to counter hacking and cheating in multiplayer PC games. In addition to releasing Windows on Snapdragon anti-cheat support for Fortnite we will bring this support to developers through an Epic Online Services SDK release. This will enable developers using Easy Anti-Cheat to bring this compatibility to their own games."

Good stuff. While Windows-on-Arm-based machines are widely available, game support has been a continual sticking point as Microsoft/Qualcomm's Prim emulation layer has been known to experience the odd issue, or even lack support entirely for certain games.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge in black and white with a controller in the foreground

(Image credit: Future)

While that's likely to continue, it's good to know that multiplayer gaming will soon be much better supported thanks to Epic's endeavours, although an exact date for both Fortnite-on-Arm support and the SDK release has yet to be revealed.

Should you be considering a Windows Arm-based machine, Works on Windows on Arm has a searchable database of software and games with compatibility ratings, ensuring you go into your purchase forewarned and forearmed as to which will likely work well, and which will leave you adrift on the seas of poor emulation support.

So, it seems likely it won't be long before Arm fans are bouncing around the world of *checks notes* Athena, building walls and dressing as a *checks notes* Fabio Sparklemane. My, Fortnite really did pass me by, didn't it? Still, it's got all sorts of Lumen goodies on board these days, so perhaps I'll put some of my RTX 5070 Ti testing time towards it this weekend.

You'll see me there, dressed as a horse and wondering what's going on. A bit like my 28th birthday—but the less said about that, the better.

Best gaming PCBest gaming laptop


Best gaming PC: The top pre-built machines.
Best gaming laptop: Great devices for mobile gaming.

TOPICS
Andy Edser
Andy Edser
Hardware Writer

Andy built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 12, when IDE cables were a thing and high resolution wasn't—and he hasn't stopped since. Now working as a hardware writer for PC Gamer, Andy's been jumping around the world attending product launches and trade shows, all the while reviewing every bit of PC hardware he can get his hands on. You name it, if it's interesting hardware he'll write words about it, with opinions and everything.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite logo on a Samsung laptop
Eight months into the brave new world of Windows on ARM, and this is the state of play for PC gaming outside of the x86 arena
Valve Steam Deck with GeForce Now app overlaid on screen.
Nvidia announces dedicated GeForce Now app for Steam Decks and more, streamlining cloud gaming for mixed-reality headset wearers too
Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite logo on a Samsung laptop
Next-gen Snapdragon X2 chip rumoured to pack 18 cores and a new CPU architecture, but we're still waiting for gaming to really be a goer on the original Snapdragon X
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor outfit locations
Epic talks shop about stuttering in games that use its Unreal Engine and offers solutions to the problem
Nvidia Project Digits supercomputer on a desk showing words and graphics and code on a screen with keyboard and mouse
Nvidia seems to have just confirmed upcoming Arm and Blackwell laptop chips based on its new GB10 processor in collaboration with MediaTek
Nvidia Thor SoC for automotive
Nvidia's long-awaited Arm-based chip for PCs reportedly spotted running Geekbench very badly
Latest in Hardware
Peely from Fortnite with banana-fied Wolverine claws.
Fortnite comes to Snapdragon: Epic Games announces upcoming Arm support for its Easy Anti-Cheat software
A pasta &quot;display&quot; on a table showing the word &quot;keep&quot; surrounded by fruit. Obviously.
Penne for your thoughts: This pasta display can show three individual frames and it's trying its best, okay
Intel engineers inspect a lithography machine
Finally some good vibes from Intel as stock jumps 15% on new CEO hire and Arizona fab celebrates 'Eagle has landed' moment for its 18A node
A side by side comparison of two Asus Q-Release systems, with the original design on the top and the bottom showing the apparently new design.
Asus appears to have quietly changed the design of its Q-Release PCIe slot after claims of potential GPU pin damage
SteelSeries QcK Performance mouse pads overlapping on a desk
SteelSeries QcK Performance mouse pad review
Soundcore Liberty 4 Pro earbuds on a black desk with various handheld gaming PCs.
Soundcore Liberty 4 Pro review
Latest in News
Peely from Fortnite with banana-fied Wolverine claws.
Fortnite comes to Snapdragon: Epic Games announces upcoming Arm support for its Easy Anti-Cheat software
Silent Hill f transmission trailer screenshots
'We've been keeping fans waiting for an awfully long time': We finally got to see more of Silent Hill f and boy, does it look great
A goblin with sharp teeth, wearing goggles, lets out a mischievous cackle in WoW&#039;s latest patch: Undermine(d).
The hooligan hacker guild that tore up WoW's newest raid (twice) just posted video evidence of the whole thing, and it's got me feeling weirdly nostalgic
A pasta &quot;display&quot; on a table showing the word &quot;keep&quot; surrounded by fruit. Obviously.
Penne for your thoughts: This pasta display can show three individual frames and it's trying its best, okay
Intel engineers inspect a lithography machine
Finally some good vibes from Intel as stock jumps 15% on new CEO hire and Arizona fab celebrates 'Eagle has landed' moment for its 18A node
Commander Shepard in Mass Effect 3.
Mass Effect's Jennifer Hale, who played femshep, 'saw no line' before she recorded them for Bioware's flagship trilogy: 'It was all cold reading on the spot'
More about hardware
A pasta &quot;display&quot; on a table showing the word &quot;keep&quot; surrounded by fruit. Obviously.

Penne for your thoughts: This pasta display can show three individual frames and it's trying its best, okay
Intel engineers inspect a lithography machine

Finally some good vibes from Intel as stock jumps 15% on new CEO hire and Arizona fab celebrates 'Eagle has landed' moment for its 18A node
Soundcore Liberty 4 Pro earbuds on a black desk with various handheld gaming PCs.

Soundcore Liberty 4 Pro review
See more latest
Most Popular
Silent Hill f transmission trailer screenshots
'We've been keeping fans waiting for an awfully long time': We finally got to see more of Silent Hill f and boy, does it look great
A pasta &quot;display&quot; on a table showing the word &quot;keep&quot; surrounded by fruit. Obviously.
Penne for your thoughts: This pasta display can show three individual frames and it's trying its best, okay
A goblin with sharp teeth, wearing goggles, lets out a mischievous cackle in WoW&#039;s latest patch: Undermine(d).
The hooligan hacker guild that tore up WoW's newest raid (twice) just posted video evidence of the whole thing, and it's got me feeling weirdly nostalgic
Intel engineers inspect a lithography machine
Finally some good vibes from Intel as stock jumps 15% on new CEO hire and Arizona fab celebrates 'Eagle has landed' moment for its 18A node
A side by side comparison of two Asus Q-Release systems, with the original design on the top and the bottom showing the apparently new design.
Asus appears to have quietly changed the design of its Q-Release PCIe slot after claims of potential GPU pin damage
Commander Shepard in Mass Effect 3.
Mass Effect's Jennifer Hale, who played femshep, 'saw no line' before she recorded them for Bioware's flagship trilogy: 'It was all cold reading on the spot'
Microsoft&#039;s Task Manager in Windows 11
After years of complaints about Windows Task Manager displaying CPU utilization incorrectly, a fix is finally on its way
Sony RGB LED panel tech
Sony's fixing the wrong panel problems while showing off its new 'RGB LED' backlight tech with outrageous colours and brightness
Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream codes - Flower festival
All Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream codes
Super Mario World
Super Nintendo consoles appear to be running ever-so-slightly faster as they age and speedrunning detectives are hot on the case