The JBL Quantum TWS earbuds are at their lowest ever price for Cyber Monday, making them probably the best PC gaming buds you'll find for under $100

These JBL Quantum TWS earbuds have been out for a while now, and thankfully they've bucked the trend that some manufacturers follow, where they keep their products at roughly the same price even years down the line. Instead, JBL's slapped a phat ol' deal on these tiny bass thumpers.

When they first came out they retailed for $150, and our hardware mastermind Dave James rated them highly even for that price. Now, though, with a saving of over 50% off they're at their lowest ever price of $69.95 at Amazon, for a saving of $80. At this price, they're certainly worth it, even these two and a half years later.

Now, I personally love my SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds, and if you have $160 to spare they're well worth it. But for those on a more reasonable budget, the Quantum TWS earbuds are where it's at—for gaming, at least.

Feature-wise, what you're getting from the Quantum TWS is pretty similar to the Arctis GameBuds, anyway. You're getting 2.4 GHz USB-C and Bluetooth 5.2 connection, fast switching between these connections, a carry case that brings charging up to 16 hours of battery life, surround sound, active noise cancelling (ANC), the whole bundle.

Sound quality is middling but far from bad. As Dave says in his review: "they're not the best-sounding buds I've tested, but the sound quality is good." Which is a whole lot better than most earbuds at this price range which, in my experience, can sound pretty muddy.

The main thing, though, is that the Quantum TWS earphones are easy to use and versatile—single tap on the right to pause/play, and ditto on the left to cycle through ANC and other modes. Plus, you get a game mode which syncs game and video audio, and when you pair this with its snappy 2.4 connection, you have a stellar pair of gaming buds.

Now set an incredibly reasonable and lowest-ever price of $70, and you have a really impressive proposition.