Ditch the messy controller and cables inside your PC with Lian Li's wireless RGB dongle

Lian Li always delivers something FAN-tastic at Computex. Sorry, it's been a long day traipsing the halls for new hardware. I found some at the Lian Li booth: a wireless RGB controller that talks to your fans without any messy cables.

It's called the WRLS System. It works alongside the Uni Fan SLV3, Lian Li's interconnected RGB fans; and Strimer Plus V3, an RGB cable.

"So actually everything, all the fans in the system and the Strimer, are controlled by the wireless," Jonathan, a Lian Li representative, says.

That's fans, RGB cables, the lot, controlled via a wireless dongle.

"So the way this is done actually for the Strimer, there's a built in transmitter inside the development of the cable and also everything receives power directly through the power cable as well."

Each set of up to four connectable fans uses a single power cable from the most convenient spot to a fan header. This is purely a power solution, as the rest of the fan control and RGB header control (which would usually require another cable altogether) is transmitted wirelessly from the receiver.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The receiver can either be plugged into the rear of your PC like any other USB dongle, or you can put it inside your PC using the including USB and fan header connection. Then it sort of acts like an internal RGB/fan controller, albeit without the mess of cables running to it.

Also the cables required to hook it up internally can be disconnected when it's plugged in externally.

"It's a very clean solution that frees up a lot of clutter."

The WRLS system will be sold from Q3 this year. The three-pack of fans, with a receiver and controller (as in, to control it all wirelessly), will be priced at $90. The Strimer has no price listed yet.