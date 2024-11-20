Corsair's new accessory refresh gives Mac users the perfect excuse to never use a Magic Mouse or Magic Keyboard again

I've always had a soft spot for Apple. Its intuitive and rather pretty phones, super connective earbuds, and incredibly productive laptops have accompanied many a late-night writing session (and even gaming sometimes) yet one product is pretty much universally hated: the Magic Mouse. However, Corsair's new line is a Mac refresh of some of its most popular accessories, aiming to give you a better mouse alternative, alongside a keyboard, and sold on the official Apple Store.

Starting with the mouse, Corsair's M75 wireless mouse is getting Mac compatibility alongside two new colours: Glacier Blue and Frost. We previously gave the mouse high praise in our Corsair M75 wireless review, making note of its solid build, good battery life, and genuinely ambidextrous feel.

You can pick up both the blue and white models from Apple right now for $123. I'm a fan of the blue colour, due to semi-transparent sides. It reminds me somewhat of those retro seethrough GameBoy builds in a great way.

With a max DPI of 26,000, Corsair's own Quickstrike buttons, up to 105 hours of battery life and super fast wireless, thanks to an included dongle, this seems like a solid choice for any Mac gamer. If you own a Mac after Apple's swap to the Silicon M chips, you are capable of running some surprisingly beefy games like Baldur's Gate 3 and Lies of P.

Most mice can run on Mac with the right cables, but what makes this special is how it connects to Corsair's own iCUE software. A lot of the best gaming mice suffer on Mac due to the lack of software support.

The Corsair K65 Plus wireless, which is the keyboard refresh, is even more intentionally designed for Mac users thanks to custom Mac keys. Gone is the Windows key, now replaced with an Option key, and the Alt key has now been replaced by a CMD key. Most of the keyboard functions and looks as you would expect from the Windows version of the keyboard but the two new colors add a lot to its presentation.

The new white colour has a very refined look, highlighting the blue-toned key characters and the blue colour has that same transparent side you can find in the mouse. This too can be purchased directly from the Apple Store and will set you back $180.

We loved the Corsair K65 Plus wireless in our review, praising its aesthetic, hot-swappable keys, great media control, and fantastic feel. This is an absolute winner of a keyboard only held back by keycaps having no shine-through and limited switch options in the base model.

When compared to the Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard, Corsair's range seems like a no-brainer for Apple fans.