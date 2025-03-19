Microsoft's Adaptive Joystick is geared towards 'players with limited mobility' and is available now for just $30

Gaming is often an exclusionary hobby. To begin with, if you're not putting a hefty chunk of change down on a fresh AAA game, you're somewhere in the eternal cycle of pondering a pricey PC upgrade. Besides the obvious expense, a lot of that kit is highly specialised too, with standard gamepads often presenting one size that definitely doesn't fit all. Well, Microsoft's latest adaptive controller attempts to bring more gamers back into the fold.

Unveiled at the 15th annual Microsoft Ability Summit, the Xbox Adaptive Joystick is billed as "a singular, wired controller primarily designed to meet the needs of players with limited mobility." The baton-shaped, wired joystick is just the latest entrant into Microsoft's adaptive ecosystem, and intended to plug into a variety of setups, whether you're playing on PC or console. It weighs about 106 g, and is available now directly from the Microsoft Store for the similarly lightweight price of $30.

The adaptive joystick was first announced in August last year, with the associated Xbox Wire news post assuring it "can be controlled with one hand, mounted via tabletops, or used with non-hand body parts." Alongside remappable buttons—four on the front plus two bumpers on the back—you can also swap out the joystick topper for something more comfortable.

Those adaptive thumbstick toppers aren't available as physical add-ons from any Microsoft store front, though. Instead, they're customizable files from the Xbox Design Lab that you'll then have to go get 3D printed elsewhere yourself. That's perhaps a faff all on its own, but does mean you can truly personalize the stick to your specific needs. Though what really gives me pause personally is that button remapping and controller profiles are all managed via the Xbox Accessories app.

Sure, that's going to simplify the process for a lot of players, but I'm left wondering about the long term implications of app integration—what happens if the app one day no longer supports your adaptive tech, or when the app itself stops receiving official support altogether?

Microsoft touts their own 30-year commitment to accessible products in their Ability Summit 2025 blog post, which is a positive noise at least. Though, given its Adaptive Controller almost never saw the light of day due to funding cuts, I don't find myself wholly reassured by this track record. Okay, we've had the pessimism paragraphs, let's end somewhere a little less negative.

Make no mistake, I'm glad this thing exists. It's neat the joystick can plug and play with the Xbox Adaptive Controller, or even be connected to an Xbox gamepad using Xbox Controller Assist, filling a gap in an array of setups. It's also neat the Adaptive Joystick was developed with an eye specifically on affordability—long may Microsoft continue to keep an ear out for gamers with a variety of needs around the world.