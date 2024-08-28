Microsoft has partnered with one of my favourite controller manufacturers to make an accessible controller

8BitDo originally caught my eye a few years ago thanks to its retro aesthetic and great battery life. However, its undeniable quality has kept me coming back to test out new products as they launch. The C64-themed mechanical keyboard looks excellent and the retro mechanical num pads are a cute oddity, whereas the Ultimate Bluetooth controller is a powerhouse with an excellent feel and great connectivity.

It seems I'm not the only one who is a fan of 8BitDo, as Microsoft has recently announced a unique partnership with the company, employing its talents in the new Lite SE Xbox controller. Entirely flat, with an included dongle for 2.4G wireless connectivity, it has two jacks at the top of the controller to plug in Super Buttons. These are big instantly programmable buttons which can be used to quickly access any controls you might otherwise struggle with.

The controller itself is similar to the original 8BitDo Lite, except with fewer buttons and with Xbox's iconic imagery. It has also been upgraded with sensitive Hall Effect joysticks and "low-resistance buttons", making them easier to move for those with low mobility. It's available right now for $60 on Amazon. However, it isn't the only new accessible controller announced by Microsoft.

The Xbox Adaptive Joystick is a new controller component launching in 2025. It's essentially a small remote with a USB-C adapter at the bottom and six buttons, which can be plugged into an Xbox or PC directly. This Adaptive Joystick is quite similar to the PDP One-Handed Joystick (and, more obviously, a Nintendo Wii Nunchuk), that Microsoft dropped official support for back in 2022. To even find mention of PDP's effort on the Microsoft website, you have to access an archive of it.

In an advert announcing the Xbox Adaptive Joystick, the specific use of this controller is shown off, with a handful of users as an example. If you struggle to hold an Xbox Core controller, you can remap buttons and even pair the Adaptive Joystick with the Xbox Adaptive Controller from 2018. Alternatively, the Xbox site shows someone using the controller with their neck—custom 3D-printed thumb grips attached. All adaptive thumbstick toppers can be found in the Xbox Design lab right now.

Finally, the Byowave Protus Controller is available for order, which is a kit to essentially build your own controller from modular parts. All buttons and sticks can be swapped out and you can uniquely customize the controller to work for different hand shapes, sizes, and mobility ranges. Though it's quite expensive at $300, its incredible levels of customization could make it essential for some gamers.