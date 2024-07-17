I'd take any one of these discounted retro 8BitDo gamepads over any other Prime Day controller deal you might find today

8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth | Bluetooth & USB-C | Rechargeable battery | $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy (save $10)

$10 might not be a massive discount, but that's a 20% saving for a controller that was already just $49.99. This is my personal favorite controller, and I don't see that changing any time soon. It's incredibly well-built, feels satisfying to use, and brings tons of nostalgia despite being modernized in all the right ways. Price check: Walmart $39.99

8BitDo SN30 Pro Bluetooth | Bluetooth & USB-C | Rechargeable battery | $44.99 $39.99 at Best Buy (save $5)

The SN30 Pro is for all of you looking to get really retro with your PC gamepad. The modernized SNES-alike does, of course, feature 8BitDo's staple quality sturdiness and satisfying clicks, which is reason enough to opt for this controller even before a discount.

8BitDo Ultimate | 2.4 GHz Wireless | Charging Dock | $69.99 $55.99 at Amazon (save $14)

Yes, as with other 8BitDo controllers, this Ultimate one's primary selling point is its build quality and satisfying touchables (buttons, triggers, sticks), but it's also incredibly comfy, has back paddles, and very decent battery life. Throw in the charging stand for $55.99 with this discount and the retro brand's modern controller is a no-brainer.

Now that we PC gamers have matured to the point where we can accept there might sometimes be reason to opt for a gamepad over a mouse and keyboard, we can get on with the difficult business of picking from some of the best PC controllers currently on sale for Prime Day.

For me, this is an easy choice: I'd pick up one of these 8BitDo controllers. Prices for 8BitDo controllers are already incredibly reasonable even without discounts, but with these offers they really are a steal, in my opinion.

Let me tell you why by starting with a short story. Once upon a time, I had a plentitude of Xbox controllers which I verily enjoyed, then I found 8BitDo, and I've not turned back since. (That's it, that's the story.)

There are many things I like about 8BitDo's controllers—both its retro and its more modern ones—but primarily I like that the company remembers its roots and its gaming audience. Its name, "8BitDo," is emblematic of this (that's "Do" as in "Nintendo," by the way). It seems to be a company that genuinely cares about gaming and the gamer's experience, and you can see this clear as day in its many controllers.

I'll use my own 8BitDo Pro 2 Wireless as an example. First, and most obviously, there's its retro-inspired (but modernized) design. When I hold this thing, if I take the time to look at it and think about it, I feel those twinges of nostalgia from childhood. I never owned a Nintendo system growing up, either, so maybe I'm recognizing some similarity to a PlayStation 1 controller. That, or I'm experiencing a kind of "anemoia" (a term I recently discovered which sounds like a dangerous chemical but actually means a longing for a past you never experienced).

It isn't all about the retro design, though, which is good news considering 8BitDo has some more modern-looking controllers. The Pro 2 feels incredibly well-built, sturdy, and, most importantly, satisfying. I can honestly say that its button clicks are the best I've felt of any controller to date. It makes me feel a similar delight to that which I feel typing on a great mechanical keyboard. Sometimes I use the DPAD rather than the analog sticks to move around in games just so I can feel that click, no joke.

Which brings me back to the fact that 8BitDo remembers the gaming experience. I don't need a million and one bells and whistles when I'm gaming. I just need something that feels great and won't break, and if it happens to bring back some childhood gaming nostalgia, all the better.

The kinds of bells and whistles I do like are ones that make things more convenient for me, such as back paddles—which it has—and ones that give me more freedom and more options, such as the ability to switch between plug-and-charge, replaceable batteries, or standalone charging packs—it has this, too.

This Prime Day, you can pick up a Pro 2 Bluetooth (with USB-C connectivity for faster gaming) for $40 (save $10) at Best Buy. You're looking at more than this for a standard Xbox controller, which is by no means a bad controller, it just doesn't quite hit the spot for me like an 8BitDo controller does.

If you're keen on a more modern, Xbox-inspired design, though, the 8BitDo Ultimate and Charging Dock is also on sale for $56 (save $14) at Amazon. Our Kara Phillips uses this one, herself, and certainly recommends it. Here's what she says:

"I use the Ultimate as my go-to controller for most things. Its build is far more comfortable than the majority of other Xbox-style controllers I've used, which is important for me since after a few hours I tend to find my hands cramping with a lot of controllers. It's also got a fantastic battery life, which I've tested to be around 40 hours, and even then it only takes a couple hours to charge when flat. I use any excuse to recommend this controller to whoever asks and I'll take that to my grave, which gives me even more reason to sing its praises while on sale."

There's also a small discount on the 8BitDo SN30 Pro Bluetooth gamepad, putting it at $40 (save $5) at Best Buy, which is a great choice if you want something more compact, or more blatantly Nintendo-nostalgic. Quality should be similarly stellar across the board, so take your pick.