Maker crafts adorable 3D-printed Mac mini enclosure to fix one of Apple's most egregious design choices: that damned power button

Mac gamers may not have it all, but that doesn't mean Apple is any kind of hardware slouch. Just take the M4 Mac mini: besides its pleasingly itty bitty form factor, it boasts an impressive amount of power under the hood.

The M4 Pro chip in particular is a head turning bit of kit that I'd love to see in a handheld gaming PC—as unlikely a scenario as that is. Such daydreams aside, the basic M4 Mac mini has one glaring design quirk that brings me right back to reality: the power button is on the bottom. But annoyance, much like necessity, is often the source of innovation and a Mac fan has already 3D printed a solution (via The Verge).

Called the Mac mini Pro enclosure, your M4 Mac mini slides into the back of this 3D printable case from maker, Jerrod Hofferth. Besides raising the heat vent away from your desk surface, a push-through button on the case also makes the power button way more accessible. Hofferth explains the enclosure design borrows style cues from the miniature PowerMac G5 model seen on Steve Job's desk in this photo taken by Diana Walker back in 2004.

Hofferth says he plans to improve the case's power button pass-through, and has designed a circular plate with an Apple logo to cover over the big hole that allows the Mini to vent head from its underside, but this 3D-printed project circumvents a few other choice Apple pips too. For instance, you may want to further accessorise your Mac mini with feet or even sweet little rolling wheels, but buying directly from Apple will cost you; the Apple Mac Pro Feet Kit will set you back $299, while Apple's Mac Pro Wheels Kit will roll away with an eye-watering $699 from you.

Considering the most basic model of the M4 Mac mini costs $599—or the fact Apple's official wheels don't even lock—it's a dear amount to say the least.

Hofferth's design offers, "top handles, feet, and optional wheel hubs" that can be 3D printed separately, and then glued onto the case in whatever configuration suits. He even recommends some inexpensive ball bearings you can get for considerably cheaper on Amazon as an alternative to Apple's extortionate wheel kit. If you don't like the look of those ball bearings either, Hofferth additionally offers both tires and rims you can 3D print instead.

Not all 3D printing projects are made equal, but smart makers continue to tune their creative energies into, let us say, interesting wavelengths. Besides a lone creator 3D printing his own life-size doppelganger, there's also the company Ploopy offering open-source, 3D printable peripherals like trackpads and headphones. When tech giants leave a gap in the market—either because they don't see the demand for it, or they'd cynically rather you bought their overpriced 'official' offering—you can be certain makers will rush to 3D print something that creatively fills the void.