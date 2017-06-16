Halo Wars 2: Awakening the Nightmare is coming this fall

In the rapid-fire barrage of game trailers and announcements that came out of Microsoft's pre-E3 press event, one blew past us entirely: Halo Wars 2: Awakening the Nightmare, an expansion to the Halo-based RTS that puts players in charged of the Banished as they come up against the Flood.

Alongside the Banished campaign, Awakening the Nightmare will add a new co-op mode called Terminus Firefight, in which up to three players must defend their bases and Forerunner terminus nodes against hordes of attackers, including UNSC, Banished, and Flood enemies. There will also be two new Banished leaders and two new standard multiplayer maps, which will be free for all players whether or not they have the expansion.

Halo Wars 2: Awakening the Nightmare is currently expected to be out in the fall.