Halo MCC's next public flight is coming this month and will test Firefight

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is cautiously making its way to PC through a series of public test flights. Now that the first one has wrapped up successfully, the studio plans on holding a second one later this month, and this time they'll be focusing on Firefight mode.

If it's been a while since you've played a Halo game, Firefight is Halo's co-op horde mode, where you team up with either friends or randos and take on increasingly tough waves of Covenant baddies.

Developer 343 gets into details about what it's looking for with each flight, and what they're hoping to achieve with the next over at Halo Waypoint. By 343's numbers, more than 60 percent of Halo Insider invitees participated in the last public flight, and the post-flight survey wound up with an average 4.6 out of 5 rating. That flight also demonstrated that the build the studio is working with now is scalable for a wide range of hardware.

If you're interested in participating in the next flight, you can still sign up over at the official site. There's no date set for the launch of this flight, but 343 says it plans on starting it in the next two weeks.

