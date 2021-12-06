Popular

Here's when the Halo Infinite campaign unlocks

Find out when the story mode is out in your time zone.

Halo Infinite release times
(Image credit: 343 Industries)

As the open-world shooter's campaign release date gets closer, you might want to know when Halo Infinite unlocks in your time zone so you can plan accordingly. It's been a long time coming—the launch was initially planned for the end of 2020, but was delayed to allow the developers more time "to deliver a Halo game experience that meets [343's] vision".

If you're hoping to jump into Halo: Infinite's campaign with a friend, there's some bad news— the campaign co-op won't be added until a future update. Still, if you're keen to jump into the campaign as soon as you can, here's when Halo: Infinite unlocks in your time zone.

(Image credit: 343 Industries)

Halo: Infinite release times  

The Halo: Infinite campaign releases globally on December 8 at 10 am PST / 6 pm GMT / 7 pm CET. The Infinite campaign will be available via Xbox Game Pass, but if you can't wait to get your Halo fix, you can play the multiplayer right now for free.

Here's a list of release times across all regions:

  • Seattle: 10 am PST
  • New York: 1 PM EST
  • London: 6 pm GMT
  • Berlin: 7 pm CET
  • Tokyo: 3 am JST (December 9)
  • Sydney: 5 am AEDT (December 9)

If you want a refresher on what the game has to offer, here's everything we know about Halo Infinite. Alternatively, our best weapons guide will ensure you kit yourself out with the best tools for the job when you're playing online.

