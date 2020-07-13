When does Halo 3 on PC unlock in my time zone?

It's been a joy to see more of the Halo series hit the PC in Halo: The Master Chief Collection throughout 2020, but I think it's fair to say the excitement is reaching its apex with the looming release of Halo 3. This will not only be Halo 3's debut on the PC, but the first time that fans will be able to experience it at higher resolutions and frame rates.

The big MCC update is dropping in a matter of days, but when exactly will you be able to fire it up and play Halo 3?

When Halo 3 on PC unlocks in your time zone

Unlike the release of Halo 2 on PC, 343 Industries has decided not to announce when exactly the Halo 3 update is coming to the Master Chief Collection. That said, 343 told us that the release time will be "in-line with the other titles in the collection." With that in mind, we have a pretty good window to work with.

If 343 is following the same blueprint as Halo 2, you should be able to start playing Halo 3 on Tuesday, July 14 around 8 PM PDT/11 PM EDT. Here's that time listed with a few other regions:

Pacific Daylight Time (US) - 7/14 around 8:00 PM

Eastern Daylight Time (US) - 7/14 around 11:00 PM

British Summer Time (UK) - 7/15 around 4:00 AM

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AUS) - 7/15 at 1:00 PM

If you don't see your time zone here, we've got you covered. Head over to this link for a handy time zone converter. Once there, just add your time zone or city and it will automatically convert to the rough time that Halo 3 should launch on PC.

Unfortunately, without an official time from 343 we can't guarantee these times will be accurate. 343 launched Halo 2 on PC with the goal of pushing the update during non-peak hours. This way, their servers aren't overstressed by everyone hopping into multiplayer at the same time. It'd make a lot of sense to do the same with Halo 3 (even more so, considering its popularity), so keep an eye out come July 14.