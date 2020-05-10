Here's when Halo 2 on PC unlocks in your time zone

Halo 2: Anniversary, the next part of The Master Chief Collection, unlocks on Tuesday, May 12. According to 343 Industries' community manager John Junyszek it will be released during off-peak hours "Due to current bandwidth concerns across the globe", which is fair enough. If you're wondering when it will unlock in your timezone, Junyszek laid it out for me on Twitter:

It's a simultaneous launch, but time zones are trying to make it confusing 🌎May 12🇺🇸 8PM PT🇲🇽 10PM Mexico City🇺🇸 11PM ETMay 13🇧🇷 12AM São Paulo🇬🇧 4AM London🇳🇬 4AM Lagos🇫🇷 5AM Paris🇩🇪 5AM Berlin🇷🇺 6AM Moscow🇨🇳 11AM Beijing🇯🇵 12PM Tokyo🇦🇺 1PM Sydney🇳🇿 3PM AucklandMay 10, 2020

This remaster of Halo 2 will run at resolutions up to 4k UHD, and at over 60 fps. It'll have "customizable mouse and keyboard support, ultrawide support, FOV customization, and more." The remastered graphics can be toggled off, for a reminder of what Halo 2 looked like back in 2004 when it was originally released. The multiplayer features "a completely updated progression system" as well as seven remastered maps in addition to the original 25.

The PC port of Halo 3 and ODST are currently in development, and we've seen a handful of work-in-progress screenshots.