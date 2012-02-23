Guild Wars 2's overflow servers kill queues

ArenaNet have come up with a novel solution to server queues. As reported by Guild Wars Insider , ArenaNet's Martin Kerstein revealed on the GuildWars2Guru forums that players attempting to log in to a full server will be offered an 'overflow' shard to play on instead. When a slot opens up on your chosen world, you'll be given the choice to switch over with all your progress intact.

It's a great idea. BioWare argued that SW:TOR's queuing was necessary to avoid launching dozens of extra servers that'd be empty only a few months after launch - something that happened to Rift. The overflow system dodges both of these problems by treating the extra server space as a strictly temporary solution.

GW2 is quickly earning its reputation as one of the most forward-thinking MMOs in development right now. Check out our Guild Wars 2 Q&A for more info and make sure you sign up for the beta while it's still available.