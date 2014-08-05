Guild Wars 2 trailer announces The Dragon's Reach: Part 2

Those damn dragons, always up to their dragon tricks. If they're not hoarding gold or flying in circles near an ice-topped mountain, they're threatening to awaken and envelop the world in their evil shadow. You don't get unicorns pulling this shit.

Continuing on from last week's chapter , Guild Wars 2's next update escalates the threat posed by Elder Dragon Mordremoth. In The Dragon's Reach: Part 2, players will need to secure an uneasy alliance in preparation for a summit of world leaders. Kind of like real-life politics, only there's a dragon.

As well as the new story chapter, this update will further expand the season's new zone of Dry Top. Expect new enemies and more sand.

The Dragon's Reach: Part 2 goes live 12 August.