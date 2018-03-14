GTA Online's Occupy and Bunker series offer double $GTA and experience this week. A selection of its facilities, supercars, aircraft and other luxury items are subject to a limited-time sale.

After spending the last several weeks maxing out my character in GTA Online, I'm keen to break into its race circuit. Historically, it's an area I've always sidestepped—most likely because of GTA 3, Vice City and San An's mandatory, and thus interminably jarring, contests.

With this in mind, I might check out the Progen T20, which is going for $1,540,000 with 30 percent off. Likewise, the Coil Cyclone is $1,417,500 with a 25 percent discount. But I might opt for one of the briefs on our fastest cars in GTA Online list—a compendium I'd recommend checking out yourself if you're on the same boat/Itali GTB Custom as me.

Elsewhere, a host of facilities and aircraft are on sale—the most noteworthy of which is the superbly located Route 68 Facility, that's going for $1,734,375. Buy that, complete the Doomsday Heist, and you'll be able to afford any supercar you fancy. Look at you, Mr/Mrs Gold Card.

Take part in the following Bunker series events for that double RP/$GTA hit:

Slasher.

Every Bullet Counts.

Juggernaut.

Kill Quota.

Resurrection.

Trading Places.

Till Death Do Us Part.

More information on all of that can be found via the Rockstar Newswire.