GTA Online's next free update will add a new mercenary group that you can join to fight its old mercenary group

Back in the halcyon days of 2018, a squad of PC Gamer's top men went toe-to-toe with operatives of Merryweather Security, a major security contractor and PMC in GTA Online. It did not go well: One of our elite crew, under withering minigun fire, described the situation as "hot bullshit," shortly after which everything went completely south and an ignominious L was taken.

All these years later, it's almost time for payback. The next free GTA Online update, San Andreas Mercenaries, will give players the opportunity to join up with the Los Santos Angels, a new group of "elite pilots and ex-military operators" led by Charlie Reed, an expert mechanic and ace pilot who's looking to take on some "lucrative work" (aka crime) and push back against the dominance of Merryweather.

The update will enable players to convert the Mammoth Avenger tilt-wing aircraft into an "enhanced aerial command center," complete with a new Operations Terminal and weapon upgrades.

New opportunities to cause trouble and make money will include stealing data from server farms, dropping bombs on high-value targets, running contraband, and "spontaneous opportunities to liberate cash and commodities from lucrative roving targets."

On top of the mainline merc action, San Andreas Mercenaries will also include new random events, time trials, and a brand-new tactical SMG that's "perfect for firing while driving." A number of quality of life improvements are also coming:

When calling Mors Mutual Insurance, you'll be able to claim all destroyed vehicles at once.

An alternate sprint control option (hold to sprint) will be added to the Settings Menu.

Custom description tags for garages to help quickly locate your favorite rides.

The Willard Eudora and Albany Classique Broadway will become eligible for Taxi Work when using Taxi Liveries.

Updates to the Creator to incorporate additional props and weather options, including snow.

GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries is set to go live on June 13. More information about what's in store will be revealed as the update gets closer to release.

