GTA Online's big Smuggler's Run update adds new customisable aircraft and more next week

GTA Online's next huge update is Smuggler's Run, and it's coming to the game on 29 August. The title is a nod to Rockstar's classic series (well, I say classic. I never played it and was always more of a Bully man, but I hear it's good), and is air-focused, adding new ways to make money by taking cargo across the skies of Los Santos.

As well adding a suite of customisable aircraft that you can use to carry your illegal goods into the air, you'll also be able to get large new hangars to contain them. These hangars are where you'll activate missions related to smuggling, presumably similar to how offices, bunkers and biker hideouts already work in GTA Online. Like most of the expansions released so far, it sounds within the now-familiar cycle of earning more money to buy bigger and better stuff.

Rockstar also announced that this fall they'll be bringing transform races to GTA Online, where passing through checkpoints will change your vehicle into a boat, car or plane depending on where the track takes you. Can't let The Crew 2 have all the reality-defying fun.

New Adversary Modes are on their way later this year, too—certainly, the Smuggler's Run trailer below suggests that there's an eye on more competition in the skies, so fingers crossed that's in GTA Online's future.