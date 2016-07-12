GTA 5 Redux, an ambitious graphics mod, will launch in August

GTA 5 Redux, arguably the most ambitious Grand Theft Auto mod to date, now has a firm release date: August 26. The mod introduces a vast array of improvements, including a whole new weather system, simulated global illumination, more realistic fog, and much, much more.

In addition to those systemic changes, the mod also introduces more life-like textures for billboards, ground debris and destructible surfaces. Particle count has been upped for all relevant effects, too.

Interestingly, it's not just a cosmetic mod: police behaviour has been tweaked, and more law enforcement vehicles will be despatched if you're really, really bad. Pedestrian density has been 100% reworked as well, and you should see some story characters wandering the streets at times.

Check out the gameplay trailer below, and read more about the mod here.