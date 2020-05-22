Grounded will get a demo on Steam as part of the Steam Game Festival

Obsidian's tiny backyard survival game Grounded hits Steam Early Access on July 29, and ahead of that launch, a free demo will go live on June 9 as part of the Steam Game Festival.

The demo will only feature the single player component of the game, so don't expect to buddy up with pals. Also, while the demo is available between June 9 and 14, Obsidian's announcement seems to suggest the demo will provide "a day as a shrunken teenager" - so it's very much a demo.

Still, it's the best opportunity to play the game ahead of its release. In order to take part you need to wishlist the game on Steam . The demo is also available as part of the Xbox Insiders program - if for some reason you don't have a Steam account, you can sign up for that here.

Grounded looks really cool: it's basically Honey I Shrunk the Kids as a survival RPG. To see what it's all about, here's a nice chunky gameplay video.