Grim Fandango Remastered pre-order listing appears

Grim Fandango

Grim Fandango Remastered (Grimmer Fandango?) is now available to pre-order through GOG. While PC Gamer's official guide to pre-ordering games is just a single line that reads "Nooooooooooooope," I am going to mine the page for juicy information.

For instance, the release date. That'll be 27 January.

How about the price? A whole £9.29, or $15.

System requirements? Yes, you can probably run it. Assuming, that is, you've got a GPU that supports OpenGL 3.3 and 4GB of RAM.

But what new features does the Remastered part of Grim Fandango Remastered refer to? Repainted, high-res character textures, for one thing. Also dynamic lighting, an orchestral score and two-plus hours of developer commentary. Oh yeah, and move away from the much lamented tank controls.

I'm pretty down on pre-orders in general, but Grim Fandango is a classic, and Double Fine would have to do something pretty drastically wrong to mess it all up. Weirdly, the pre-order period is exclusive to GOG. On release, Grim Fandango Remastered will crop up on other PC distribution platforms.

Phil Savage

