Griftlands hits 1.0 as Klei turns its publisher sale into a festival

Klei, the studio responsible for games like Don't Starve, Mark of the Ninja, and Invisible Inc., has a sale at around this time ever year. For 2021, it's turning that publisher sale into an event called Klei Fest, celebrating all its games as well as offering discounts of up to 75%. To kick off Klei Fest, deckbuilding sci-fi roguelike Griftlands will leave Early Access on June 1.

In Griftlands you play as one of three space scoundrels on a planet full of slug-people and dogfolk. Your goal is to survive and profit on a world full of bounty hunters and mercenaries, and both fights and negotiations play out as card games with a different deck for each.

Klei have proven themselves one of the better studios at using Early Access with games like Don't Starve and Oxygen Not Included. Griftlands has been in Early Access since 2019, and since that time, Klei's Kevin Forbes says, "We've added two additional player characters, dozens of new npcs and bosses, and hundreds of cards since then, all with the help of our community."

During Klei Fest a limited-time event called "Midsummer Cawnival!" will be running in Don't Starve Together. "Our survivors will be greeted by the enigmatic Corvus Goodfeather," Klei says, "who needs a bit of help preparing the festivities for his crow compatriots." A special course will open up in Hot Lava as well, pitting players against Lord Sludge for a reward that's only available during the event.

The sale will begin on June 3.