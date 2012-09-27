Grid 2 trailers show raw pre-alpha footage of Chicago and the Californian coast

Here's the sort of trailer I like to see. A couple of minutes of straightforward in-game footage. If you play Grid 2, it will look like this. There's no dubstep, crash cuts, sparks or explosions, just some cars racing around pre-alpha builds of a pair of tracks. The Californian coast track features a Boss Mustang and a classic Mustang Mach 1. The Chicago race features a Camaro SS, Z06 Corvette and another Boss Mustang, which are excellent cars as far as I know, but when it comes to cars I don't know much. Allow me to distract you with some raw, unedited footage of Grid 2 while I flee on a scooter.