These graphics cards are actually below MSRP for Prime Early Access

The Amazon Prime Early Access sale has arrived so it's a good time to shop around if looking for some excellent PC gaming deals. And if you're in the market for a new GPU, there are some surprisingly great graphics card deals out there too.

Of course, a new generation of graphics cards has just arrived, including the RTX 4090 which means if you've got your heart set on the higher-end, you might want to go for the new cards instead.

However, if you don't care too much about having the latest and greatest in graphics technology and just want to update an ageing GPU in light of all the great deals, then there are some GPUs currently below MSRP for your consideration. One of the graphics card deals below could be exactly what you're looking for.

I've rounded up a selection of graphics card deals which are all listed below their MSRP, so you know you won't be paying over the odds for them, despite their markdown price. The Zotac RTX 3060 Ti, for example, is just $399.99, saving you $130 (opens in new tab). Sure, it's not the most powerful graphics card available, but it will welcome you to Nvidia's 30-series at an incredibly affordable price. Not to be outdone, AMD's Radeon RX 6000-series also make a significant showing in the deals below.

As mentioned, Nvidia just launched their new graphics cards and they seem to be a genuine step up over the previous generation, and with AMD cards on the way soon, the super-expensive GPUs of today could look pretty pedestrian next to a next-gen card at the fraction of the price (or the same price).

If you do opt for one of the deals below, make sure you've got a new monitor to make the most of your shiny new graphics card, these excellent gaming monitor deals will let you make the most of high frame rates with speedy refresh rates.

Zotac RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge OC LHR | 8GB GDDR6 | 5,888 cores | 1,695MHz Boost | $529.99 $399.99 at Amazon (save $130)

This RTX 3060 Ti is a solid deal this Prime Day, especially if you're just looking for a simple upgrade. While it's not as powerful as some of the pricier GPUs, this is still a great graphics card right now, and won't let you down even up to top 1440p settings.

Gigabyte Eagle Radeon RX 6650 XT | 8GB GDDR6 | 2,048 stream processors | 2,635MHz boost | $339.99 $264.99 at Newegg (save $75)

This doesn't sound like such a crazy price from the Newegg listing, but trust me, it's one the best we've seen in, literally, years. The original version of this card launched for $379, competing with the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3060. Today, the slightly faster RX 6650 XT version is less than the price of most RTX 3050s. Let that sink in for a moment. And it's a triple-fan cooler from a trusted manufacturer.

ASRock RX 6800 XT Phantom | 16GB GDDR6 | 4,608 shaders | 2,310MHz Boost | $639.99 $549.99 at Newegg (save $90)

When they first launched, the RTX 3080 and RX 6800 XT went head-to-head and could barely be separated. That means, so long as ray tracing isn't right at the top of your must-have list (it really shouldn't be) then opting for the cheaper AMD card is possibly the smarter choice.