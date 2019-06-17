Grab Corsair's K63 mechanical keyboard for just $50 on Amazon

Corsair makes some of the best gaming keyboards around, but if you don't have a lot to spend, the K63 is a great option right now. It has dropped to $49.99 on Amazon, a reduction of $30 from the original MSRP.

This keyboard has fallen to $50 a handful of times in the past, but that doesn't make it any less of a great deal. It features Cherry MX Red mechanical key switches, per-key red LED lighting (no RGB, unfortunately), dedicated volume and media controls, and 100% anti-ghosting with full key rollover. There's also a switch to disable the Windows button, so you don't accidentally open the Start Menu while you're in the middle of a game.

The compact design is great for typing speed, as your fingers won't have to travel as far, and it makes taking the keyboard with you while travelling easier. Corsair also offers a desktop application for configuring macros and dynamic lighting effects.

