Grab a cheap monitor stand for $80 this Cyber Monday

Most desktop monitors support VESA mounting, so you can take off the factory stand and replace it with something more versatile. If you're looking for a stand to make your display more easily movable, Amazon's monitor stand is now $79.99, a $20 reduction from the usual price.

This stand only supports one monitor, and it maxes out at screens measuring 32 inches across (and weighing up to 25 pounds), but it can extend, retract, tilt, and rotate to your heart's desire. It has an average of 4.5/5 stars on Amazon, out of nearly 2,000 customer reviews, and our own James Davenport pointed out "I have that one" when I mentioned this deal in the PC Gamer Slack channel.

The tilt can range from 70 degrees backward to 5 degrees forward, so it's perfect for any height. The mount also takes up less desk space than the average monitor stand, leaving you with more room for activities.

AmazonBasics Premium Single Monitor Stand | $79.99 (save $20)

Swing your monitor around with this discounted display stand. It requires a screen that is VESA-compatible, 32 inches or smaller, and less than 25 pounds.

