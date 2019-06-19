Grab a 144Hz G-Sync Dell monitor for just $370 right now

If you're still rocking a 60Hz display, but you have a high-end gaming PC, it might be time to upgrade to a high refresh rate gaming monitor. Best Buy currently has one of Dell's 144Hz G-Sync monitors for $389.99—$230 below the original price, and well below what most other similar monitors are currently going for.

This model (S2716DGR) has a resolution of 2560 x 1440 (2K), a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz, and a diagonal size of 27 inches. It does use a TN panel instead of a nicer VN or IPS screen, but Dell's TN displays are some of the best in the business. This specific monitor currently has 4/5 stars on Amazon out of 1.2K reviews, and 4.5/5 stars on Best Buy out of 1.6k reviews.

You can grab the monitor from the link below. There's no indication of when the current sale will end, but most of Best Buy's discounts end on Saturdays. Keep in mind that this is a G-Sync monitor, not FreeSync, so you'll only get high refresh rates with Nvidia graphics cards.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.